Mutual Funds Market Analysis, Research Study With country| HDFC Asset Management, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management

Mutual Funds Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Mutual Funds Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The mutual fund industry AUM increased at a rate of ~22.94% and is expected to reach INR ~918.54 Tn by FY 2024.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-mutual-funds-market/QI042

In terms of assets under management (AUM), the mutual fund industry in India has been experiencing steady growth over the past few years. During the FY 2016-FY 2019 period. This growth can be attributed to the growing importance of the savings culture among people and inclination towards systematic investment plan (SIP) schemes. Both individuals and institutional investors are expected to contribute equally to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market segment insights

As of June 2019, retail investors held the highest market share (~91.56%) in the overall mutual fund industry, in terms of the number of accounts. Retail investors also hold the maximum number of accounts across different types of funds, equity-oriented schemes being the most popular. Among the different kinds of mutual fund schemes, equity-oriented plans held a share of ~72.4% in the overall market in terms of number of accounts, as recorded in June 2019.

Key growth drivers of the market

The proclivity to save money among people in the country is fueling the growth of the mutual fund industry in India. During the early-2000s, Indians used to make investments in physical assets and financial assets at the ratio of 3:2, which became 1:1 in FY 2019. This led to an inflow of INR ~3 Tn in the Indian financial sector by FY 2019.

A rise in preference towards SIP schemes has recently been observed among investors in the country. The total contribution of SIP investments was INR ~679.1 Bn in FY 2018, which increased to INR ~926.93 Bn in FY 2019. A rise in SIP investments in the coming years is expected to drive growth in the Indian mutual fund industry.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market

Though, of late, the population has been expressing interest inmutual funds market, lack of efficiency of asset management companies presents a challenge for the penetration of mutual funds across India. Companies often tend to limit their expenses for the development and maintenance of distribution channels only in tier 1 cities.

Companies covered

HDFC Asset Management Company Limited

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited

Axis Asset Management Company Limited

DSP Investment Managers Private Limited

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited

SBI Funds Management Private Limited

UTI Asset Management Company Limited

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-mutual-funds-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Report Include:

Market Behaviour/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behaviour/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2021? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

Request full report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-mutual-funds-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/