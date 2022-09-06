Roads & Highways Construction Market May a See Big Move with top players| Ashoka Buildcon, Dilip Buildcon, GVK Power & Infrastructure

Roads & Highways Construction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Roads & Highways Construction Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The Indian has the second-largest road network across the globe, which consists of state highways (1,56,694 km), national highways (1,32,500 km), and other roads (56,08,477 km). The roads and highways sector in India is undergoing development in recent years, owing to the rising public-private partnerships, as well as adequate government support and investments through the Bharatmala Pariyojana initiative. National highways construction in India is forecasted to reach 65,000 km by FY 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~81.59% during the FY 2019-FY 2022 period. In the Union Budget of FY 2020, the Indian government has allocated a fund of INR 1.12 Tn to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the improvement of road connectivity across the country.

In FY 2018, the government of India has constructed 1,348 km roads in Maharashtra to ensure smooth transportation of freight to and from the ports. The National Highways Authority of India has allocated various roads and highway construction projects to companies, including Dilip Buildcon (~37.59%), IRB Infrastructure, PNC Infrastructure, and Ashoka Buildcon.

As of 3rd May 2019, ~52% of the public-private partnership projects in India are related to the construction of roads and bridges, especially for fulfilling the ambitious target of the Indian government of completing construction of ~65,000 km roads and highways by the end of FY 2022. Among the national highways built so far in India, ~59% are double lane roads, ~27% are single lane roads, and the rest are four, six, or eight-lane roads, by length.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Key growth drivers of the market

As of September 2018, roads accounted for ~59% of the overall freight transport across India. The arrival of tourists increased in April 2019 by ~3.5% from that of April 2018. To provide access to drivable roads to car owners, enable smooth freight transport, and cater to the preferences of tourists, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have been emphasizing on the construction of roads and highways across the country.

The Indian government has a keen focus to improve road infrastructure across the country. Under the Bharatmala Pariyojana project, the government has initiated the construction of 34,800 km roads and highways by the end of FY 2022, covering different regions of India. The government has also undertaken the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for the North-East project, especially for the improvement of road and transport infrastructure in the north-eastern region of India.

Companies covered

Ashoka Buildcon Limited

Dilip Buildcon Limited

GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

KNR Construction Limited

MEP Infrastructure Developers

Patel Engineering Limited

Reliance Infrastructure Limited

Sadbhav Engineering Limited

Larsen & Toubro Infrastructure Development Projects Limited

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

