Police nab Yonghe dismemberment suspect in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in Taipei City on Tuesday (Sept. 6) captured the suspect behind a murder and dismemberment that took place in New Taipei City's Yonghe District.

On Monday evening (Sept. 5), the partial remains of a 54-year-old man surnamed Liang (梁), who had gone missing for nearly a week, were found in his residence. After reviewing surveillance camera footage, police identified Liang's 73-year-old brother as the prime suspect as he was seen leaving the scene of the crime dragging a red suitcase and multiple bags on Aug. 31.

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police captured Liang in Taipei City's Gongguan Shopping District, reported TVBS. He has confessed to the crime and has been taken in for questioning by police.

According to witnesses, when a large number of plainclothes police spotted Liang in a supermarket, they immediately rushed forward to restrain him. When officers examined the suspect, they were able to confirm that he was the suspect wanted in the murder and dismemberment case.



Suspect seen dragging red suitcase. (New Taipei City Police Department screenshot)

When confronted by police on whether he had killed his younger brother and dismembered his body, he confessed to the crime and was handcuffed by officers on the spot. As police searched through the man's belongings, they found the red carry-on bag that they suspect he used to carry away the victim's body parts.

However, police found NT$165,000 in cash inside, while no body parts or knives could be seen. According to Liang, he threw the missing body parts into a garbage truck, and are now suspected to have been burned at the Bali Refuse Incineration Plant.

The latest dismemberment case is the third in Yonghe since 2018 and the eighth in Taiwan over the past four years. The previous Yonghe cases included the murder of an elderly man by his grandson in 2021 and the murder and dismemberment of an English teacher by drug dealers in 2018.