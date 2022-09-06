Taiwan shows flight path of Chinese military drone in ADIZ for 1st time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Among 17 Chinese military aircraft that the military tracked around Taiwan on Monday (Sept. 5) was a Chinese military drone, the flight path of which was displayed on a map of air defense identification zone (ADIZ) incursions for the first time.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Monday announced that as of 5 p.m. that day, 17 Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft had been detected around Taiwan. Of these, two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets crossed the median line, while four Xian H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one BZK-007 drone intruded on the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

The MND listed the drone as a RECCE UAV, meaning that it is used for reconnaissance. The BZK-007 is a Chinese unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufactured by Guizhou Aircraft Industry Corporation (GAIC) and is made in an airplane-type configuration.

According to public records, Chinese military drones have previously entered Taiwan's ADIZ, but this marks the first time that the MND has released the flight path of a Chinese military UAV on a map.



BZK-007 drone spotted in southwest corner of ADIZ. (MND image)



Chinese BZK-007 drone. (Japan Joint Staff Office photo)