Taipei Mayor Ko may open school if he fails in presidential bid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has revealed his plans if he loses in the 2024 presidential election — opening a school.

The leader of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), whose second term of mayoralty ends this year, said in a YouTube show published Tuesday (Sept. 6) that he will consider establishing a school dedicated to nurturing political talent if beaten in the presidential race two years from now.

The educational institution will be modeled on similar initiatives, like the Matsushita Institute of Government and Management in Japan and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, according to Ko.

The plan will not be realized as soon as he leaves office, since the surgeon-turned-politician will have to return to academia as a professor at the National Taiwan University College of Medicine. Retirement is not an option because “his mother will not allow it,” Ko joked.

He derided that the Ketagalan Institute founded by former Taiwan President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party has been reduced to a “club.”

Asked about the traits that his potential running mate must possess, Ko said he favors one who is virtuous and conscientious, preferably from a finance or engineering background. The one who sits on the ticket with him must not be “too unrealistic or romantic,” he added.