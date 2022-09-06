Global Conductive Ink Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 4.3% by 2031

In 2021, there was a global market of 3.91 billion dollars for conductive ink . It is expected to grow at a rate of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Growing Demand

The market is experiencing a boom in demand for smaller and more efficient electronic products. For improved electric conductivity and more efficient operation, conductive inks are employed in printed electronics. Conductive inks are primarily used in solar cells and membrane switches. This is the primary trend in the Conductive Inks Market. Market growth is greatly influenced by the critical role of conductive inks in consumer goods. Additionally, conductive chemicals are used in printed circuit boards and biosensors. Globally, the demand is for conductive inks due to the growing need for printed materials for smart textiles and wearable electronic devices, such as health monitoring, intelligent and/or OLED displays, and other related applications.

A key market driver is the increased use of conductive paints in cutting-edge industrial and medical equipment, sensors, and medical devices. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow, mainly because of the growing use of conductive materials in touch screens, smart devices, and sensors, especially in China and Japan. The significant benefit of advanced medical sensors with conductive inks drives the market growth. Due to the rising use of intelligent devices and miniaturized electronics, as well as the increasing market for conductive inks, the global market for these inks is expanding.

Driving Factors

Markets will be driven by rapid growth in the electronics industry

According to ILO (International Labor Organization), the global electronic sector is one of the largest industrial sectors contributing to the world economy. The global electronic sector has seen numerous innovations in recent decades. It has also experienced dramatic reductions in product costs. The demand from consumers for smaller and lighter electronic products has led to manufacturers looking for innovative materials and methods of manufacturing miniaturized components. You can also use conductive ink to print electronic devices such as RFID tags, organic sensors, IoT sensing, touch displays, and printed heaters. The emergence of several new technologies, including 5G networks (Internet of Things) and IoT sensors, means that many people and businesses worldwide will upgrade their obsolete electronics. The ink’s speed and effectiveness make mass-producing electronics easy. More electronic manufacturers will adopt it over the forecast period. Therefore, the conductive market will increase demand for modern electronic devices.

Restraining factors

Industry Growth Influenced by Silver Price Volatility

Because of its high conductivity (and oxidation resistance), silver is highly sought after in electronics. Due to their remarkable conductivity, high-performance electronic devices are made using silver conductive paints. Flexible electronics and printed electronics are just two examples of uses for silver-based conductive inks. They have been growing in popularity over the years. The rising cost of silver has forced manufacturers to find a way to minimize or eliminate the use of this precious metal. The fluctuating prices of silver have caused manufacturers to shift their focus towards low-cost conductive metallics such as graphene, copper, and aluminum. These alternatives lack the same quality as silver and thus limit market growth potential. An increase will hinder market growth in the silver price.

Market Key Trends

Increased Demand for the Photovoltaic Segment

Conductive inks are widely used in solar panels because of their high conductivity, low sheet resistivity, excellent adhesion with indium and cadmium, superior printing resolution, and low curing time.

Additionally, the photovoltaic industry has been pressured to cut raw materials costs and improve production efficiency to compete against traditional grid power systems. This scenario calls for conductive inks as a viable solution.

Globally the photovoltaic (PV) industry has been growing steadily. China is the leader in global capacity additions for the current and future years.

According to the International Energy Agency, in 2018, global solar PV capacities were added at 97 gigawatts each (GW), which accounts for roughly half of all net renewable capacity growth. The global market saw further capacity growth in 2019.

Furthermore, the global solar capacity of over 14OGW is expected to increase in 2020.

These factors will likely drive the market for conductive ink for photovoltaic applications.

Recent Development

Omya AG, Switzerland (Switzerland), has opened a research facility for crop cultivation at Oftringen. The company is involved in “systematic analyses of natural conductive inks used in agriculture.” This data has proven to be valuable for the development of innovative products and technologies for agriculture.

Imerys (Spain), in February 2018, acquired Vimal Microns’ carbonate business, a leading producer of ground conductor inks used in coatings and polymer manufacturing. This acquisition helped to consolidate the company’s presence in India.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (US) signed an agreement with Shouguang Meilun Paper Co., Ltd. to build a satellite-precipitated conductive inks facility at its Shouguang, Shandong Province, China, paper mill. This new plant is capable of producing 150,000 tonnes per year. The company enhanced its presence in China’s paper market through this agreement.

Key Companies

Vorbeck Materials Corporation

Creative Materials Inc.

Sun Chemical Corporation

Nova Centrix

Heraeus

Engineered Conductive Materials

Fujikura

Key Market Segments:

Product

Dielectric Ink

Conductive Silver Ink

Application

Membrane Switches

Photovoltaic

Automotive

Displays

