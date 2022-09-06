How To Add Music To An IG Post ?

As far as mediums for advertising and promotion go, it is pretty hard to top Instagram. It is easily one of the most popular social media platforms. Instagram is the place to be if you are managing a brand, trying to market a product, or showcasing your talent.

Take Advantage Of Instagram’s Reach

The numbers speak for themselves, and Instagram has some pretty big numbers. There are nearly 2 billion daily users, over 1.2 billion monthly users, and nearly 100 million posts every day. You do not have to be Cristiano Ronaldo with 477 million followers to make the most of Instagram’s insane reach.

Utilizing Your Social Media Presence

The features available on Instagram are restricted when you use the app. If you are promoting a brand or a product, social media is only useful when you have full access to its features. Socialblast can help you make the most of the available features on social media. Many platforms have dedicated profiles that businesses or artists can use to promote themselves. Below are some ways you can do this:

Improve Your Posts With Tunes

Instagram has two major post features where music makes your posts better: stories and reels. A catchy tune or a trending song can make your story or reel stand out to viewers. The best part? The process is easy.

Gain Interaction With Music

Using tunes in a post is a great tactic to make people pause and listen. The question now is, how do you put music in a post? Read on to find out.

Add Music to Instagram Stories

The first step is making a post. It is possible to just do a video via the app, but more than likely, you would use an already made video.There is a catalog of popular music available on the Gram. Pick a song from there, or add a song from your device’s playlist.

The same submenu where you find stickers or emojis is where you access music. There, you can choose to browse the Instagram library or use your song. IG Stories are no longer than 15 seconds, and you can cut down to the section of the song you want to fit.

The name of the song is automatically displayed, and you can use different styles and fonts. You can even add song lyrics to match, and that is also customizable.

Adding Music To Your Reel

The best way to use reels is to add music from the app. Reels are all about tagging along with the latest trends. Navigate to Reels through the “Your Story” section on the Home Page. You access the menu to upload a video via the “browse” icon at the bottom left corner of your screen. Using the source of music allows you to capitalize on the current trend. Reels are 60 seconds long, and you can use the music icon to change the song if you wish.

Conclusion

Music resonates with people, and on a platform like Instagram, every advantage counts. Users scrolling through the app may not notice your post among all the ones they are viewing. A cool song may catch their attention.