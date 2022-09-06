General Anesthesia Drugs Market Size 2022 Demand Analysis, Future Strategies, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

The global general anesthesia drugs market size was US$ 5.1 billion in 2021. The global general anesthesia drugs market is projected to grow to US$ 6.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

The purpose of a general anaesthetic is to induce and maintain an unconscious state without any pain perception. Essentially, it is an intentionally inflicted state of unconsciousness coupled with a partial or whole absence of protective reflexes. It is given along with medication via intravenous or inhalation delivery.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and osteoarthritis will drive the growth of the market during the analysis period. The World Health Organization revealed that cardiovascular disease accounted for the leading global cause of death in 2022. This element fuels the market’s expansion. Further, the rise in demand for inhalation anesthesia and the increase in funding from private and public organizations for the development of pharmaceuticals will contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Growing R&D activities for general anesthesia drug formulation will contribute to market growth. Additionally, growing FDA approval for general anesthesia drugs will drive market expansion. For instance, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for propofol injectable emulsion, a general intravenous anesthesia and sedation drug used before surgical procedures, in 2020. Additionally, Hikma pharmaceutical Plc, a renowned pharmaceutical company, unveiled vecuronium Bromide, a new general anesthesia drug, for injection. Thus, such advancements are projected to drive the general anesthesia drugs market forward during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to garner a major share in the general anesthesia drugs market during the analysis period. It is owing to the growing prevalence of chronic disease and the steadily rising range of approvals for general anesthesia drugs. Additionally, the presence of the general anesthesia drugs industry and development in R&D activities in the healthcare sector in the region will contribute to the market growth during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The entire healthcare and medical sector recorded a sharp boom in terms of revenue, which positively influenced the general anesthesia drugs market. Additionally, the market is projected to record steep growth even in the coming years due to rising healthcare expenditure and advancing medical infrastructure. Consumers are also spending more on healthcare, while private bodies have increased their fundings in the drug development. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have a long-term positive influence on the global general anesthesia drugs market even in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Paion AG

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie Inc

AstraZeneca plc

Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global general anesthesia drugs market segmentation focuses on Type of Drugs, Route of Administration, Study Type, End-User, and Region.

By Type of Drugs

Propofol

Sevoflurane

Desflurane

Others

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Inhalation

By Surgery Type

Knee and hip replacements

Heart surgeries

Cancer surgery

General surgery

By End-User

Hospital

Ambulatory surgical centers

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

