General Anesthesia Drugs Market Size 2022 Demand Analysis, Future Strategies, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

The global general anesthesia drugs market size was US$ 5.1 billion in 2021. The global general anesthesia drugs market is projected to grow to US$ 6.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.
The purpose of a general anaesthetic is to induce and maintain an unconscious state without any pain perception. Essentially, it is an intentionally inflicted state of unconsciousness coupled with a partial or whole absence of protective reflexes. It is given along with medication via intravenous or inhalation delivery.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and osteoarthritis will drive the growth of the market during the analysis period. The World Health Organization revealed that cardiovascular disease accounted for the leading global cause of death in 2022. This element fuels the market’s expansion. Further, the rise in demand for inhalation anesthesia and the increase in funding from private and public organizations for the development of pharmaceuticals will contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period.
Growing R&D activities for general anesthesia drug formulation will contribute to market growth. Additionally, growing FDA approval for general anesthesia drugs will drive market expansion. For instance, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for propofol injectable emulsion, a general intravenous anesthesia and sedation drug used before surgical procedures, in 2020. Additionally, Hikma pharmaceutical Plc, a renowned pharmaceutical company, unveiled vecuronium Bromide, a new general anesthesia drug, for injection. Thus, such advancements are projected to drive the general anesthesia drugs market forward during the analysis period.
Regional Analysis
North America is expected to garner a major share in the general anesthesia drugs market during the analysis period. It is owing to the growing prevalence of chronic disease and the steadily rising range of approvals for general anesthesia drugs. Additionally, the presence of the general anesthesia drugs industry and development in R&D activities in the healthcare sector in the region will contribute to the market growth during the analysis period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The entire healthcare and medical sector recorded a sharp boom in terms of revenue, which positively influenced the general anesthesia drugs market. Additionally, the market is projected to record steep growth even in the coming years due to rising healthcare expenditure and advancing medical infrastructure. Consumers are also spending more on healthcare, while private bodies have increased their fundings in the drug development. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have a long-term positive influence on the global general anesthesia drugs market even in the coming years.
Competitors in the Market
B. Braun Melsungen
Baxter International Inc.
Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc
Paion AG
Pfizer Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Abbvie Inc
AstraZeneca plc
Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global general anesthesia drugs market segmentation focuses on Type of Drugs, Route of Administration, Study Type, End-User, and Region.
By Type of Drugs
Propofol
Sevoflurane
Desflurane
Others
By Route of Administration
Intravenous
Inhalation
By Surgery Type
Knee and hip replacements
Heart surgeries
Cancer surgery
General surgery
By End-User
Hospital
Ambulatory surgical centers
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
