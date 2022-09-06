Pipeline Construction Market 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

The global pipeline construction market size was US$ 44.7 billion in 2021. The global pipeline construction market is projected to grow to US$ 71.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

A system for moving liquids, gases, water, and wastewater from one location to another is called a pipeline. Liquid and gaseous pipelines are both constructed in the same way; however, the applications differ. A pipeline is a way to transport fluids from one location to another, including water, oil & gas, and others.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing energy consumption, majorly among the urban population, will primarily drive the growth of the pipeline construction market during the analysis period. The market for pipeline construction will also experience several opportunities as people are fast migrating to urban areas, and surge in the demand for oil, gas, and coal due to growing industrialization. The bulk of power is produced using conventional fuels like coal, gas, and oil because renewable energy is still in its infancy in many parts of the world.

Additionally, it is anticipated that increased government investment in oil and gas refinery projects will support market expansion during the analysis period. For instance, the Hamburg oil refinery project received a $100.8 million investment from the German government in August 2020, mainly for a hydrogen electrolysis project. Since pipelines are the most economical method of transportation, they are required to transport these fuels over very long distances. Therefore, it will drive the growth of the pipeline construction market during the analysis period.

The rising trend of stainless-steel pipe, alloy steel, and metal is expected to present growth prospects for the pipeline construction market during the study period. It is owing to the benefits of stainless-steel pipes, such as hardness, corrosion control, and ability to work under high temperatures.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to temporarily halt operations in order to stop the disease’s spread. The global market’s revenue flow is immediately impacted by the prolonged suspension. Additionally, a shortage of labor and raw resources significantly hampered the growth of the pipeline construction market. Furthermore, businesses that operate in this industry do not receive any new consignments. The demand from the end-users also decreased as the construction activities declined. Therefore, it hampered the growth of the pipeline construction market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominates the pipeline construction market in 2021 and is projected to maintain the strong foothold, even in the coming years. It is majorly attributed to the rapidly growing urbanization and the presence of rapidly developing economies like China and China. Further, people in these countries are fast migrating from rural to urban areas, which is increasing construction activities. Governments are also putting efforts into increasing urbanization to align with the evolving world. Therefore, it will contribute to the growth of the pipeline construction market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Metal Forge India

Prosaic Steel & Alloys

Forterra Inc.

Cogbill Construction LLC

CCI Leidingsystemen B.V.

Yena Engineering B.V.

ENKA Insaat Ve Sanayi

Larsen Toubro

Seonghwa Industrial Co Ltd

Sung IL Sim Co Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global pipeline construction market segmentation focuses on Pipe Type, Application, End User, and Region.

By Pipe Type

Metallic

Non-Metallic

By Application

Liquid Pipeline

Gas Pipeline

By End User

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Water and Wastewater

Energy

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

