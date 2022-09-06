Driveline Additives Market 2022 Demand Analysis, Future Strategies, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the Driveline Additives market. The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2021, and a geographical outlook that takes into account North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global driveline additives market size was US$ 7.1 billion in 2021. The global driveline additives market is projected to grow to US$ 10 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for driveline additives slacked off. The pandemic created tangible chaos across all industries. The industries witnessed this strong jeopardy and had to shut their doors to keep the workers safe. However, once the government started lifting restrictions on travel, the demand for driveline additives like detergents, dispersants & emulsifiers, and anti-wear additives increased notably.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific driveline additives market is projected to be the largest market, owing to the enormous automotive industry and the presence of a large number of automotive giants. Further, the demand for driveline additives is being propelled by the growing adoption of automobiles and increasing awareness among consumers about the necessity of driveline additives like detergents, dispersants &emulsifiers, and anti-wear additives. As a result, it will contribute to the industry growth during the analysis timeframe.

Factors Influencing the Market

Driveline additives are designed to improve a vehicle’s durability and fuel efficiency. Driveline additives are necessary for autos to obtain optimal lubrication. Moreover, these products shield and safeguard automobiles from heat, foam, and copper rust. Thus, the valuable properties of driveline additives will certainly drive the growth of the driveline additives market during the study period.

Driveline additives are expected to become more popular as consumer interest in increasing vehicle fuel efficiency grows. Driveline additives help to cut down on energy loss, which raises energy effectiveness. The market is anticipated to develop over the next several years as a result of rising fuel prices and a rise in consumer demand for vehicles with higher fuel efficiency. Additionally, growing disposable incomes and rising demand for luxury vehicles are projected to play a prominent role in the market growth.

Driveline additives also help to lower the carbon emissions produced by automobiles. In order to ensure that automobiles adhere to stringent carbon emission standards worldwide, key players are constantly working on upscaling the lubricity of the vehicles, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global driveline additives market during the analysis period.

However, volatility in the supply of raw materials may impede the demand for the driveline additives market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

AB Petrochem Pvt. Ltd.

Afton Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

BRB International B.V.

Chevron Oronite Company, LLC.

Evonik Industries AG

International Petroleum & Additives Company, Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC.

VPS Lubricants

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global driveline additives market segmentation focuses on Vehicle, Additive, Product, and Region.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Off-highway Vehicles

By Additive Type

Anti-wear Agents

Antioxidants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Friction Modifiers

Emulsifiers

Others

o Dispersants

o Viscosity Index Improvers

o Detergents

By Product Type

Transmission Fluid Additives

Gear Oil Additives

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

