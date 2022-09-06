Bamboos Market Share 2022, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the Bamboos market. The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2021, and a geographical outlook that takes into account North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global bamboos market size was US$ 61.8 billion in 2021. The global bamboos market is projected to grow to US$ 92.8 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Bamboos are evergreen perennial blooming plants that are part of the Poaceae grass family’s Bambusoideae subfamily. It has woody rings encircling its hollow stem, which gives it strength and lightness. Furthermore, bamboo can grow anywhere from a few centimeters to over 50 meters.

Factors Influencing the Market

Urbanization and population both are considerably increasing at a swift pace, owing to the rising global population, increasing disposable incomes, and rising initiatives by government authorities. As a result, there are more construction projects underway. Bamboos are commonly employed in the construction industry for a variety of purposes, including the construction of extra equipment, flooring options, and other building elements. As a result, it will drive the growth of the global bamboos market during the analysis period.

The expansion of the e-commerce sector has made a substantial contribution to the surge in demand for paper and board packaging. As one of the main sources for the extraction of pulp and fiber, which are used in the production of paper and board, this has increased the use of bamboos.

The simple accessibility of bamboos is another factor driving the market growth during the analysis period. Apart from that, other factors like the rising range of gardening activities, particularly in North America and Europe, have had a notable positive impact on the demand for bamboos adapted to cold climates.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The simple accessibility of bamboos in all tropical locations has also significantly increased the demand for bamboos. Additionally, the rise in gardening activities, particularly in North America and Europe, has had a notable positive impact on the demand for bamboos adapted to cold climates. Additionally, bamboo is a fantastic food source in many areas. For instance, the edible portion of the bamboo root known as the shoot is consumed in nations like Japan and South Korea, which significantly drove the demand for bamboos amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the global bamboos market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific bamboos market will acquire the largest share in the global market owing to the rising consumption of bamboos as a daily meal in countries like Japan and South Korea. Further, the easy procurement process of bamboos is another factor driving the market growth during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Anji Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Co. Ltd.

Bamboo Vision

Bamboo Australia

Bamboo Village Company Limited

Dasso Group

Eco Planet Bamboo

Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Limited

Moso International BV

Simply Bamboo Pty Ltd

Smith & Fong Company

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global bamboos market segmentation focuses on Species, Application, and Region.

By Species

Moso bamboo

Bambusa vulgaris

Others

By Application

Gardening

Furniture

Construction

Industrial

Food

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

