Bamboos Market Share 2022, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the Bamboos market. The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2021, and a geographical outlook that takes into account North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The global bamboos market size was US$ 61.8 billion in 2021. The global bamboos market is projected to grow to US$ 92.8 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.
Bamboos are evergreen perennial blooming plants that are part of the Poaceae grass family’s Bambusoideae subfamily. It has woody rings encircling its hollow stem, which gives it strength and lightness. Furthermore, bamboo can grow anywhere from a few centimeters to over 50 meters.
Factors Influencing the Market
Urbanization and population both are considerably increasing at a swift pace, owing to the rising global population, increasing disposable incomes, and rising initiatives by government authorities. As a result, there are more construction projects underway. Bamboos are commonly employed in the construction industry for a variety of purposes, including the construction of extra equipment, flooring options, and other building elements. As a result, it will drive the growth of the global bamboos market during the analysis period.
The expansion of the e-commerce sector has made a substantial contribution to the surge in demand for paper and board packaging. As one of the main sources for the extraction of pulp and fiber, which are used in the production of paper and board, this has increased the use of bamboos.
The simple accessibility of bamboos is another factor driving the market growth during the analysis period. Apart from that, other factors like the rising range of gardening activities, particularly in North America and Europe, have had a notable positive impact on the demand for bamboos adapted to cold climates.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The expansion of the e-commerce sector has made a substantial contribution to the surge in demand for paper and board packaging. As one of the main sources for the extraction of pulp and fiber, which are used in the production of paper and board, this has increased the use of bamboos.
The simple accessibility of bamboos in all tropical locations has also significantly increased the demand for bamboos. Additionally, the rise in gardening activities, particularly in North America and Europe, has had a notable positive impact on the demand for bamboos adapted to cold climates. Additionally, bamboo is a fantastic food source in many areas. For instance, the edible portion of the bamboo root known as the shoot is consumed in nations like Japan and South Korea, which significantly drove the demand for bamboos amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the global bamboos market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific bamboos market will acquire the largest share in the global market owing to the rising consumption of bamboos as a daily meal in countries like Japan and South Korea. Further, the easy procurement process of bamboos is another factor driving the market growth during the analysis period.
Competitors in the Market
Anji Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Co. Ltd.
Bamboo Vision
Bamboo Australia
Bamboo Village Company Limited
Dasso Group
Eco Planet Bamboo
Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Limited
Moso International BV
Simply Bamboo Pty Ltd
Smith & Fong Company
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global bamboos market segmentation focuses on Species, Application, and Region.
By Species
Moso bamboo
Bambusa vulgaris
Others
By Application
Gardening
Furniture
Construction
Industrial
Food
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:
— How does a global company acquire markets?
— What are its core strategies and policies?
— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?
— What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?
— What are the leading competitors in the global market?
— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
