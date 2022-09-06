Downstream Processing Market 2022 Segment by Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2030

The global downstream processing market size was US$ 23.8 billion in 2021. The global downstream processing market is projected to grow to US$ 89.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.
The purification and recovery of biosynthetic products, primarily pharmaceuticals, from natural sources like fermentation broth, plant tissues, etc., is downstream processing. The method includes the recycling of salvageable parts, combined with the proper handling and disposal of waste.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growth of the downstream processing business is primarily driven by two factors, including an increase in the demand for biopharmaceuticals and an increase in R&D spending by biopharmaceutical companies. Further, the growing demand for the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines and the rising use of membrane filtration in sterilizing will accelerate the market growth.
Factors like rising demand for novel solutions, process optimization & cost reduction, and an increase in the usage of methods like centrifugation to separate biological particles from suspension will bring ample growth opportunities for the market during the analysis period.
The growing range of strategic partnerships between industry giants will sustain the market growth. For instance, in April 2022, Bayer disclosed that it was considering a partnership in which Ginkgo Bioworks would buy the West Sacramento Biologics R&D facility of Bayer as well as the company’s internal platform for lead optimization and discovery. Additionally, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported in January 2021 that it had funded 250 projects for COVID-19 therapy and vaccine manufacture in 2020. Thus, such investments are projected to contribute to the growth of the global downstream processing market during the analysis period.
However, the shortage of skilled professionals limits the market growth during the study period.
Regional Analysis
The largest downstream processing market share belongs to North America, which is also anticipated to dominate during the projection period. It is attributed to the factors like region’s developed healthcare system, rising medical spending, and increased government support for boosting bioprocess technology.
However, an increase in biotechnology investment and the presence of a sizable patient pool will substantially accelerate the need for cutting-edge medical technologies to develop biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of various diseases. As a result, industry giants can also expect opportunities in Asia-Pacific.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Since the downstream process is a crucial step in the creation of different vaccines, the overall impact of COVID-19 stays favourable on the downstream processing market. It is majorly attributed to the sharp rise in demand for COVID-19 vaccines globally. In order to meet the demand for products, major firms in the downstream processing business have also raised their production. For instance, Cure Vac N.V. increased the production of the CVnCoV COVID-19 candidate vaccine, according to Rentschler Biopharma, a German contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).
Competitors in the Market
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A
Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.
3M Company
Lonza Group AG
Eppendorf AG
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Merck KGaA.
Religen Inc.
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global downstream processing market segmentation focuses on Technology, Product, System, Application, End User, and Region.
By Technology
Purification
Separation
Clarification/Concentration
By Product
Chromatography Columns and Resins
Filters
Membrane Adsorbers
Other Products
By System
Single Use System
Re-Usable System
By Application
Monoclonal Antibody Production
Vaccine Production
Insulin Production
Immunoglobulin Production
Erythropoietin Production
Other Applications
By End User
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOS)
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
