Downstream Processing Market 2022 Segment by Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2030

The global downstream processing market size was US$ 23.8 billion in 2021. The global downstream processing market is projected to grow to US$ 89.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

The purification and recovery of biosynthetic products, primarily pharmaceuticals, from natural sources like fermentation broth, plant tissues, etc., is downstream processing. The method includes the recycling of salvageable parts, combined with the proper handling and disposal of waste.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growth of the downstream processing business is primarily driven by two factors, including an increase in the demand for biopharmaceuticals and an increase in R&D spending by biopharmaceutical companies. Further, the growing demand for the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines and the rising use of membrane filtration in sterilizing will accelerate the market growth.

Factors like rising demand for novel solutions, process optimization & cost reduction, and an increase in the usage of methods like centrifugation to separate biological particles from suspension will bring ample growth opportunities for the market during the analysis period.

The growing range of strategic partnerships between industry giants will sustain the market growth. For instance, in April 2022, Bayer disclosed that it was considering a partnership in which Ginkgo Bioworks would buy the West Sacramento Biologics R&D facility of Bayer as well as the company’s internal platform for lead optimization and discovery. Additionally, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported in January 2021 that it had funded 250 projects for COVID-19 therapy and vaccine manufacture in 2020. Thus, such investments are projected to contribute to the growth of the global downstream processing market during the analysis period.

However, the shortage of skilled professionals limits the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The largest downstream processing market share belongs to North America, which is also anticipated to dominate during the projection period. It is attributed to the factors like region’s developed healthcare system, rising medical spending, and increased government support for boosting bioprocess technology.

However, an increase in biotechnology investment and the presence of a sizable patient pool will substantially accelerate the need for cutting-edge medical technologies to develop biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of various diseases. As a result, industry giants can also expect opportunities in Asia-Pacific.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Since the downstream process is a crucial step in the creation of different vaccines, the overall impact of COVID-19 stays favourable on the downstream processing market. It is majorly attributed to the sharp rise in demand for COVID-19 vaccines globally. In order to meet the demand for products, major firms in the downstream processing business have also raised their production. For instance, Cure Vac N.V. increased the production of the CVnCoV COVID-19 candidate vaccine, according to Rentschler Biopharma, a German contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

Competitors in the Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A

Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.

3M Company

Lonza Group AG

Eppendorf AG

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Merck KGaA.

Religen Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global downstream processing market segmentation focuses on Technology, Product, System, Application, End User, and Region.

By Technology

Purification

Separation

Clarification/Concentration

By Product

Chromatography Columns and Resins

Filters

Membrane Adsorbers

Other Products

By System

Single Use System

Re-Usable System

By Application

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Insulin Production

Immunoglobulin Production

Erythropoietin Production

Other Applications

By End User

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOS)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

