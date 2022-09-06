Wood Plastic Composites Market Size, Growth Statistics 2022 Industry Demand, Upcoming Investments and Forecast to 2030

The global wood plastic composites market size was US$ 5.7 billion in 2021. The global wood plastic composites market is projected to grow to US$ 12.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

A type of natural composite manufactured from wood and sawdust is known as wood plastics. It is a natural composite that is environmentally beneficial, highly durable, and finds applications in a variety of construction activities.

Factors Influencing the Market

Wood plastic composites are growing in demand, majorly in the construction and automotive industries. Moreover, the fact that wood plastic composites are inexpensive and simple to use in non-structural areas like balconies, stairs, and pillars will raise their demand in the coming years.

In comparison to their alternatives, wood plastic composites have several advantages, such as high durability, rust-free nature, low maintenance, and can resist high temperatures. Further, it can significantly enhance interiors and is widely being adopted in the production of car speakers, home furnishings, and kitchen appliances. Therefore, the growing urbanization and industrialization will potentially benefit the wood plastic composites market during the analysis period.

On the other side, the market’s expansion is constrained by rising R&D costs.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the protracted lockdown in major nations like the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany, the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the partial or entire shutdown of production facilities that do not produce necessary items. Thus, it became challenging for the wood plastic composite sector. Due to lockdowns and employee shortages, the coronavirus outbreak interrupted the supply chain and delayed the deliveries of wood composites and other raw materials from yards. Therefore, it impeded the growth of the wood plastic composites market. Additionally, the market also witnessed major obstacles like a sudden fall in consumer demand due to a halt in construction activities, which hampered the growth of the wood plastic composites market.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the Asia-Pacific wood plastic composites market is projected to record potential growth due to the growing building and construction activities in the countries like China, India, and Japan. Additionally, a rise in the per capita income of the individuals will potentially increase the demand for wood-plastic composites. Therefore, it will contribute to the growth of the wood plastic composites market. Further, the growing living standards of people are expected to upsurge the demand for the attractive interiors. As a result, it will bring untapped growth opportunities for the wood plastic composites market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

TIMBERTECH LTD.

TREX COMPANY, INC.

BEOLOGIC N.V.

FKUR KUNSTSTOFF GMBH

AIMPLAS, Dow

Fortune Brands Inc.

JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

Renolit SE

Universal Forest Products, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global wood plastic composites market segmentation focuses on Application, Type, and Region.

By Application

Building and Construction

Automotive Components

Industrial and Consumer Products

Others

By Type

Polyvinylchloride

Polypropylene

Others

Polyethylene

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

