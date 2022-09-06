Enterprise Asset Leasing Market 2022 Size, Top Players, Emerging Demand, Sales Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2030

The global enterprise asset leasing market size was US$ 1029.2 billion in 2021. The global enterprise asset leasing market is projected to grow to US$ 2501.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

In an enterprise asset lease, one party, the lessor, grants the other party, the lessee, the right to use capital goods or other assets, such as utility vehicles, commercial equipment, medical equipment, etc.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected businesses and entities, resulting in sharp losses. Owing to that, the demand for software, capital equipment, and vehicles was significantly turned down. Further, restrictions imposed by government authorities notably hampered consumer purchasing power, thereby forcing people to cut down luxuries from their wish lists. Therefore, all of these factors negatively affected the global enterprise asset leasing market. Additionally, it has been noted that businesses postponed the purchase of new equipment as a result of the higher revenue and employment uncertainties. Consumers also stopped investing in luxury purchases, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the enterprise asset leasing market during the study period.

Factors Influencing the Market

One of the key drivers of market expansion is the increased need for new, branded products and business models around the globe. The demand for utility vehicle financing and loans is anticipated to increase and is forecasted to continue its leadership in the coming years as companies’ tendencies and preferences for the purchase of commercial equipment have increased significantly.

The sharp increase in vehicle prices will significantly force people to finance vehicles on the market rather than purchasing them outright. Therefore, the global enterprise asset leasing market may benefit from such factors. Additionally, customers from various emerging and developed economies choose authorized financial institutions in order to eliminate the chances of risk and discrepancy in the transaction process. As a result, it will contribute to market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific enterprise asset leasing market is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate, owing to the rising demand for car finance or loans in countries like China, India, Japan, etc. Further, a rising range of offerings of long-duration repayment options is projected to benefit the market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

Bohai Leasing Co. Ltd.

Docuformas

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC

ICBC Leasing Co. Ltd.

Lombard North Central plc

Orix Leasing & Financial Services India Limited

SocieteGenerale Equipment Finance

White Oak

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global enterprise asset leasing market segmentation focuses on Asset Type, Leasing Type, Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, and Region.

By Asset Type

Commercial Vehicles

Machinery and Industrial Equipment

Real Estate

IT Equipment

Others

By Leasing Type

Operating Lease

Financial Lease

By Industry Vertical

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Construction

IT & Telecom

Government & Public Sector

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

