Power Device Analyzer Market Size Analysis 2022 Competitive Insights, Leading Players, and Growth Opportunities by 2030

The global power device analyzer market size was US$ 421.5 million in 2021. The global power device analyzer market is projected to grow to US$ 611.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Power analyzers are intended to measure a wide range of parameters, including voltage, current, power, peak, mean, root mean square (RMS) parameters, harmonics, phase, etc. Power device analyzer finds applications in automotive, telecommunication, energy, consumer electronics, etc. The growth of these industries will raise the prospects for the power device analyzer market during the analysis period.

Energy reductions are constantly in demand across a range of global companies. Many national and international organizations seek to raise awareness and promote energy conservation. The European Commission, for instance, developed four scenarios in 2017 to examine more ambitious goals for the EU’s 2030 energy efficiency target. By assisting in the analysis of power supply distortion, power device analyzers contribute to improving system efficiency. Therefore, it will amplify the growth graph of the global power device analyzer market during the analysis period.

Modern power analyzers are capable of logging data. The screens on certain power analyzers can be fairly big and capable of providing highly detailed data. Additionally, the data is sent to a computer through Ethernet or USB so that additional analysis can be performed. Power analyzers can also be remotely controlled. It makes it possible to place the instrument close to the object being tested while the engineer and computer are away. These helpful properties of the power device analyzer will accelerate the growth of the global market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has restricted the movement of people and products around the world, including in the majority of the areas where power device analyzer system production is done on a big scale. Many municipal, regional, and federal governments have enacted different travel and business restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19. Further, the high peak of COVID-19 ceased the production of power device analyzer systems, which, in turn, impeded market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific power device analyzer market is projected to record potential growth, owing to rising urbanization which will significantly increase the demand for efficient wastewater management activities. As a result, it is projected to contribute to the growth of the power device analyzer market during the analysis period. The region is also home to the largest automotive industry, which, in turn, raises the prospects for market growth during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Arbiter Systems (U.S.)

CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG Ltd.

Circutor (Spain)

Delta Electronics

Dewesoft D O O

Hioki E E Corporation (Japan)

Iwatsu Electric (Japan)

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global power device analyzer market segmentation focuses on Type, Current, End-User, and Region.

By Type

Both AC and DC

AC

DC

By Current

Below 1000A

Above 1000A

By End-user

Automotive

Energy

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics and Appliances

Medical

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

