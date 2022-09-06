Bio Plasticizers Market Dynamics with Top Players, Gross Margin, Regional Demand, Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2030

The global bio plasticizers market size was US$ 1.35 billion in 2021. The global bio plasticizers market is projected to grow to US$ 2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to improve a material’s flexibility, workability, tear resistance, and durability, it may contain chemicals called “bio plasticizers.” To meet the requirements of the application or to make the raw material simpler to handle during fabrication, plasticizers are used. PVC is perfect for products like shower curtains, vinyl flooring, clothing, bags, flexible plastic tubing, electric wires, etc.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific bio plasticizers market is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate due to the rapidly growing construction industry, rising population, growing middle-class incomes, and rapidly growing urbanization. Further, the increasing number of infrastructure construction activities is projected to present potential prospects for the bio-plasticizers market during the analysis period. Asia-Pacific holds one of the largest transportation sectors, which is growing swiftly. Therefore, it is expected to boost the bio-plasticizers market in the region during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 has impacted various economies, forcing a sharp drop in the demand for construction and transportation. Strict restrictions by governments on international trade significantly affected the bio plasticizers market.

However, the demand for medical equipment and other medical devices saw a notable rise, which was opportunistic for the global bio plasticizers market. Plasticizers are used in the manufacturing of medical devices. However, the shutdown of construction projects in developing economies like India led to a fall-off for the bio plasticizers market.

Factors Influencing the Market

Bio plasticizers increase the free volume, which improves flexibility, elongation at break, toughness, power factor, and dielectric constant by reducing polymer-polymer chain secondary bonding by spreading them apart. The effective bio plasticizer has both polar and non-polar structural elements. Moreover, the wide range of applications of bio plasticizers in flooring and walls, film and sheet coverings, wires and cables, coated fabrics, consumer goods, etc., will drive the growth of the global bio plasticizers market during the analysis period.

Moreover, stringent government norms focused on the use of eco-friendly products are projected to propel the growth of the market during the analysis period. Additionally, a rising number of projects aimed at infrastructural development is expected to lead the market forward. However, the high cost of bio-plasticizers may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Emery Oleochemicals

Evonik Industries

Lanxess Ag

Matrca S.P.A.

Myriant Corporation

Bioamber Inc

Dupont

Dow Chemical Company

Polyone Corporation

Vertellus Holdings LLC

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global bio plasticizers market segmentation focuses on Application, Type, and Region.

By Application

Flooring and Walls

Film and Sheet Coverings

Wires and Cables

Coated Fabrics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Type

Sebacates

Succinic Acid

Citrates

Glycerol Esters

Others

Epoxides

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

