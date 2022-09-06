Eyelash Serum Market Size 2022 Industry Growth Statistics, Latest Innovation, Share Estimation and 2030 Regional Segmentation

The global eyelash serum market size was US$ 791.1 million in 2021. The global eyelash serum market is projected to grow to US$ 1351.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Manufacturers intensified social media advertising of eyelash serum products to reach a broad consumer base in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the prolonged lockdown and curfew procedures pushed both domestic and foreign manufacturers of skin care goods to shut their doors, which in turn slowed market expansion. As a result, the epidemic had a detrimental effect on the market for eyelash serum market.

Factors Influencing the Market

Due to the growth in internet usage, there are more people using social media. Considering this, the majority of the industry’s major participants plan to sell their goods and services via these social media channels. Thus, the growing trend of social media is predicted to have a potential impact on the global eyelash serum market. The primary element anticipated to significantly impact the eyelash serum market’s growth in the near future is the expansion of sales channels.

One of the market’s fastest-growing segments is the online retail space. Many retail players currently run their own online shops where clients can learn more about the company and its goods. Online platforms’ capacity to compare product prices and offer a variety of product selections contributes to the market expansion during the analysis period.

Further, the rising disposable income and evolving trend of organic products are projected to bring ample growth opportunities for the global eyelash serum market during the analysis period. During the forecast period, consumers are predicted to increasingly favor organic skincare products as they have fewer toxins and benefit the skin.

The beauty sector has experienced explosive growth, which many attributes to a broader generational trend of focusing on physical well-being. Millennials are frequently cited as the primary forces behind the beauty industry’s explosive expansion. Moreover, the rapidly evolving concept of “self-care” is expected to drive the global eyelash serum market forward during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific eyelash serum market will grow at the fastest rate. It is owing to the growing consumer purchasing power and increased demand for cosmetic products, majorly from the millennial population. Additionally, the rising population of the region is projected to raise the growth prospects of the market. The region is home to a large number of industry giants like Shiseido Company, Limited (Tokyo), which will contribute to the industry growth during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

E.l.f. Cosmetics Inc.

Grande Cosmetics LLC

JB Cosmetics Group

L’Oral S.A.

LVMH Group

Pacifica Beauty

RapidLash

RevitaLash

Shiseido Company, Limited

Skin Research Laboratories

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global eyelash serum market segmentation focuses on Ingredients, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Eyelash Serum Market, By Ingredients

Organic

Conventional

Eyelash Serum Market, By Type

Lash Primer

Prostaglandins

Peptides

Eyelash Serum Market, By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

Eyelash Serum Market, By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

