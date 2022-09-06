Cold Chain Market To See Huge Growth By 2030 | Latest Trends, Future Prospects

Cold Chain Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Cold Chain Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The cold chain market in India was valued at INR 1.54 Trn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 4.09 Trn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.80% during the 2021 2026 period

Cold chains provide storage and distribution services for temperature-sensitive products. Depending on the nature and purpose of storage applications, cold chains have been categorized as frozen (< -18?), chilled (ranging between 0? and 10?), mild chilled (ranging from 10? to 20?), and normal (>20?) storage.

Market insights:

Increasing demand for cold storage facilities from the food, healthcare, and retail sectors, and the evolving lifestyle of consumers, mainly in terms of food habits and awareness about wellness, are the significant factors fueling the growth of the cold chain market in India. Also, several initiatives undertaken by the Indian government have helped to develop and improve cold chain systems in India and provide an impetus to the market. In 2020, the Indian government approved 27 integrated cold chain development projects under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana. However, the high operating costs of cold chains and lack of standardization are some of the factors hindering market growth.

Segment insights:

Based on market component, India’s cold chain market is segmented into cold chain storage and cold chain logistics. As of 2020, the cold chain storage segment accounted for 44.50% of the total market share. By the end of 2025, the cold chain storage segment is expected to hold a share of around 44.79% of the overall market. Owing to the constant rise in demand from the retail and healthcare industries for temperature-controlled storage and transportation, the market shares of both segments are expected to change marginally during the forecast period. Snowman, Kool-ex, Coldstar, Gati Kausar, and DHL Logistics are some of the leading players in the market which operate and manage both cold chain storage and logistics operations.

Impact of COVID-19:

The onset of the pandemic has aided the growth of the cold chain market in India. Apprehensions regarding contracting COVID-19 and the increasing demand for healthcare products and perishable food items are influencing the cold chain market in India. The increasing requirement for storage and transportation of COVID-19 vaccines has further propelled the growth of the market. Fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and animal products are the other market segments likely to have a moderate impact on the cold chain market in India.

