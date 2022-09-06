Flexible Packaging Market Share | Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue

Flexible Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Flexible Packaging Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

In FY 2021, the flexible packaging market was valued at INR 615.27 Bn. It is expected to reach INR 1610.88 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~21.22% during the FY 2021 FY 2027e period.

Market insights:

The rigid packaging market held the largest share (~80%) in 2019; however, currently flexible packaging is the fastest-growing segment of the overall packaging industry. Increase in income of the middle-class population, rise in the standard of living, and growth of the e-commerce industry have propelled market development. — Food products account for 36% of packaging, followed by non-alcoholic beverages (18%), and alcoholic beverages (5%) in the packaged food segment. The spurt in demand for handy and small packs has also fueled market growth.

Segment insights:

Based on raw materials used, theflexible packaging marketcan be segmented into flexible plastic, paper, and foil packaging. The flexible plastic packaging segment accounts for the largest share. Plastic can be modified by co-polymerization and uses additives to match the exact commodity requirement, thereby making it the most suitable raw material. The most commonly used raw materials for plastic packaging are polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). PE finds application in diverse industries and accounts for the largest share of the flexible plastic packaging segment.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the market players, depending on the portfolios of different end-user industries. Key segments catering to essential services, such as fresh and processed food, hygiene and home care products, healthcare consumables, and e-commerce, witnessed a spike in demand for flexible packaging. The segments that serve non-essential services experienced a short-term contraction in demand. As a result, established players capitalized on this opportunity and strategically allocated their resources, and covered up for the losses incurred for the other end-user industries.

Competitive insights:

The flexible packaging industry is occupied by several unorganized players, which makes it highly fragmented. At present established players are extending their services to various end-user industries to enhance their presence in the market.

