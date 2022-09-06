Agricultural Machinery Market Share | Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation

Agricultural Machinery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Agricultural Machinery Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The market was valued at ~INR 1,105.13 Bn in FY 2021. It is expected to reach ~INR 1,853.13 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~7.33% during the FY 2022 FY 2027 period

The agriculture and allied sector plays a crucial role in a developing agrarian economy like India. More than 50% of the population is dependent on agriculture for livelihood. Improved awareness among farmers about farm mechanization, innovation, and lack of manual labor are the major driving forces of the agricultural machinery market.

In the past few years, the sale of agricultural machinery has surged because of the availability of electricity and easy financing options.

India is the worlds biggest tractor manufacturer, and accounts for more than one-third of the global tractor production. In FY 2021, the tractor segment held the largest share of the market, accounting for more than 80% of the market revenue.

Tractor penetration is high in northern India’s agrarian zone, principally Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. In the south and west, mainly Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, the adoption rate is low. Other segments of the market include rotavators, threshers, and power tillers.

The tractor segment is mostly dominated by high-capacity tractors of 30 HP 50 HP

The lockdown, which was imposed by the government during FY 2021, to curb the spread of the virus, brought trade, manufacturing and commerce to a standstill. After the relaxation of restrictions in the second quarter of FY 2021, the sales volume improved and surpassed that of FY 2020. The market remained resilient to the impact of the pandemic in FY 2021.

However, the devastating second wave in the first quarter of FY 2022 severely impacted the market, resulting in a sharp decline in sales in April and May, 2021. The sale of tractors and other agricultural equipment declined considerably.

The market is showing signs of recovery in the second and third quarter of FY 2022, ahead of the domestic festive season and Kharif crop season.

