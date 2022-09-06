Healthcare Market Analysis By Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2022-2030

Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Healthcare Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The healthcare market was valued at INR 17.62 Trn in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~29.79% during the 2021 2026 period to reach INR 81.30 Trn by 2026.

Healthcare is one of the biggest industry in India, in terms of revenue and employment generation. Kerala has the best healthcare facilities, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Market insights:

The spurt in demand for home healthcare devices, digital healthcare solutions, and pharmaceutical products fuelled its development. Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, growing investments from public and private investors, and the emergence of advanced technologies such as telehealth and telemedicine solutions are some of the factors that drive the market. Relaxation of foreign direct investment (FDI) and increased government expenditure propelled the business during the 2016 2020 period. Inadequate healthcare infrastructure and low penetration of health insurance impede its growth.

Segment Insights:

The market is segmented into outpatient care centers, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies, diagnostic services, digital healthcare, research and development, medical insurance, and medical tourism. As of 2020, the hospitals segment dominated the market, accounting for about 32.00% of the total revenue. During the 2021 2026 period, digital healthcare is anticipated to become the fastest-growing segment, owing to the cost-benefit obtained from using digital healthcare solutions. Other segments that are expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period are hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment and supplies.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19, followed by the nationwide lockdown, severely impacted the healthcare business. The research and development, and the insurance segments are expected to experience a relatively short-term benefit during this crisis period. The medical R&D segment and the insurance segment are some of the least prioritized segments of the Indian healthcare industry and hence, the impact of COVID-19 on these segments have started plunging with the diminishing effect of the pandemic.

