KPMG to launch Singapore’s first Embedded Finance Hub

First ever Embedded Finance Hub to accelerate adoption of embedded finance in Singapore by providing incubation support to enterprises and financial institutions

The Hub matches participants across the industry to guide and provide knowledge in the required specific areas of embedded finance

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 September 2022 - With financial services globally and in Singapore shifting towards embedded finance, KPMG announced today the launch of Singapore's first Embedded Finance Hub (the Hub) with ambitions to accelerate the adoption of embedded finance in the country. The Hub, set to run for at least 2 years is expected to provide incubation support to over 120 non-financial enterprises and financial institutions looking to make inroads into financial areas such as payments, blockchain, lending, insurance and wealth.The Hub is established as a centre of standard setting, collaboration and knowledge. As a leading professional services firm, KPMG will manage the Hub. KPMG's financial services experts will provide best practices and venture acceleration support to companies keen on entering the embedded finance domain. This could involve working with them to co-create digital assets to drive developments for payments, gamification of finance, decentralised finance and platforms. Start-ups can also trial their embedded finance innovations at this Hub, gaining feedback from Hub ecosystem participants on how to get these commercialised. Most importantly the Hub will lay a new foundation for future data-enabled innovations.Beyond this, the Hub will also see collaborative efforts between non-financial service sector organisations (such as healthcare, agriculture, technology, media, and telecom or retail companies) and financial services businesses as they test new value propositions infused with the latest digital technologies. For instance, participants will gain access to an enablement programme designed to upskill organisations pursuing embedded finance initiatives and a global library of best practices curated by industry leaders. They will also have access to a growing selection of premium API (Application Programming Interface) solutions that can be embedded in external channels and applications. Participants will be able to implement concepts and models to bring about new commercialisation avenues within embedded finance in Singapore and regionally.The Hub aims to build capabilities and raise the standards of practice across the end-to-end embedded finance ecosystem for corporates and financial institutions. The Hub will work with the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") and the broader ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of embedded finance in Singapore."The next phase of the fintech disruption is moving beyond open banking to embedded finance. This unleashes new opportunities to create ecosystems for financial services to develop their as-a-service business and work with corporates to partner for new embedded finance initiatives; improving customer experience and creating new source of revenue. These partnerships drive the uptake of financial services across all industries. KPMG's Embedded Finance Hub will be the epicenter of collaboration and knowledge for Singapore's embedded finance industry" said Anton Ruddenklau, Partner, Global Head of Innovation, Financial Services, KPMG International.Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer, MAS, said "Embedding relevant financial services in the user journey of non-financial services industries can enhance convenience and value to both customers and businesses. This requires partnerships between financial institutions and businesses, underpinned by trust and technology. We look forward to KPMG's Embedded Finance Hub nurturing and accelerating growth in embedded finance across different industries."KPMG will be seeking interested organisations to participate in the inaugural phase of the Hub's activities. Do email sg-fm emfi@kpmg.com.sg to register or inquire more.Hashtag: #KPMG

