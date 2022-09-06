Taiwan takes part in Vietnam travel fair for first time since 2019

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tourism Bureau will be present at the International Travel Expo in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam following two years of absence due to COVID-19, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 6).

The Sept. 8-10 hybrid event will see a delegation from Taiwan including 35 representatives of 22 businesses bringing delicacies like pineapple cakes and bubble tea, CNA reported. The companies include hotels, airlines, local governments, and souvenir suppliers.

After its arrival in Vietnam Tuesday, the group will hold a forum with more than 100 local travel business operators, a reflection of the widespread interest the Vietnamese have in traveling to Taiwan.

At the fair, Taiwan’s pavilion will emphasize rail travel, while Vietnamese dance group Hipfest Communication will present a show interpreting the variety of Taiwan’s food and Hakka culture, and visitors will be invited to make paper lanterns and dye textiles, the Tourism Bureau said.