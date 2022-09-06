Taiwan’s Gogoro selected for sandbox pilot in Singapore

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric two-wheeler maker and battery swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro announced that Singapore’s Land Transport Authority has awarded it with a sandbox pilot to deploy and validate battery swapping in the country.

Gogoro is partnering up with Jardine Cycle & Carriage on the Singapore pilot program. Under the agreement, Jardine Cycle & Carriage subsidiary Cycle & Carriage will be the exclusive distributor of Gogoro’s electric two-wheelers, in addition to installing and operating the company’s battery swapping infrastructure in Singapore.

The pilot program will include the introduction of Gogoro Smartscooters, Gogoro smart batteries, and battery swap stations (GoStations) to the Asian city-state. Cycle & Carriage will be responsible for managing Gogoro’s battery swapping network and electric vehicle fleet.

Cycle & Carriage also plans to explore working with several food delivery and logistics fleets in Singapore. The Gogoro pilot will help support Singapore in its efforts to transition to sustainable energy and transportation.

“Cities are in desperate need of sustainable transportation solutions, not just for consumers, but for businesses. Gogoro battery swapping provides a sustainable path for urban fleets that is safe, reliable, scalable, and always available. Today in Taiwan, Gogoro’s battery swapping enables more than a quarter of all quick commerce deliveries like food and online purchases and nearly 100% of all electric deliveries,” according to Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro.

Luke added, “We are partnering with Jardine Cycle & Carriage Group to introduce this new sustainable business model for food delivery and logistics fleets in Singapore today and in other cities across the region in the future.”