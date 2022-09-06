Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Man lanced in head with fishing rod walks out hospital in diapers in east Taiwan

Doctor had just removed fishing rod from man's eye socket when he suddenly walked outside

  264
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/06 16:35
Lin (rear, center) followed by hospital staff. (Taitung Mackay Memorial Hospital photo)

Lin (rear, center) followed by hospital staff. (Taitung Mackay Memorial Hospital photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man who suffered a freak injury to his head with a fishing rod suddenly walked outside wearing only adult diapers before doctors could finish treating him.

While climbing up to grab something, a man surnamed Lin (林) accidentally fell, and as he landed, a fishing rod punctured his lower jaw and exited his eye socket, reported CNA. Early this morning, the Taitung County Fire Department received a notification that a fishing rod had pierced through Lin's head.

Man lanced in head with fishing rod walks out hospital in diapers in east Taiwan
(Mackay Memorial Hospital photo)

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw that the rod had lodged in Lin's skull, and they cut off both ends of the rod, but did not remove it, and rushed him to the nearest hospital. Lin was conscious and aware that he was being sent to a hospital, but despite being trimmed down, the length of the rod was still 40 centimeters, and he asked firefighters to remove the rest of it from his head.

Once at Taitung Mackay Memorial Hospital, a physician removed the rod from Lin's eye socket in the emergency room and prepared to perform surgical debridement. However, while waiting in the operating room, Lin reportedly said, "I want to walk outside."

Man lanced in head with fishing rod walks out hospital in diapers in east Taiwan
(CNA photo)

The doctor said he could not leave due to safety concerns, but Lin suddenly got out of bed and walked out of the hospital. He then walked about 1.5 kilometers toward Fongle Industrial Park from Changsha Street to Kangle Bridge on Lanzhou Street.

Security guards, doctors, and nurses then followed Lin and tried to convince him to return to the hospital as he walked. Finally, once Lin had reached the Shengfa Heavy Machinery Repair Factory in the industrial zone, paramedics were finally able to persuade him to get inside an ambulance and go back to the hospital to complete his medical treatment.

Man lanced in head with fishing rod walks out hospital in diapers in east Taiwan
(CNA photo)

The hospital stated that the patient surnamed Lin had puncture wounds in the lower left jaw and right eye socket and was conscious. After undergoing emergency treatment, he is currently in the operating room to undergo debridement and repair to nerves, blood vessels, and muscles, and after surgery will be transferred to the intensive care unit for observation.
accident
head injury
head trauma
Mackay Memorial Hospital
freak accident

RELATED ARTICLES

2 killed in south Taiwan light aircraft crash
2 killed in south Taiwan light aircraft crash
2022/08/07 10:44
Video shows massive screen hit dancer at Mirror concert in Hong Kong
Video shows massive screen hit dancer at Mirror concert in Hong Kong
2022/07/29 12:20
Death of Taiwan conscript after tank maintenance accident raises questions
Death of Taiwan conscript after tank maintenance accident raises questions
2022/07/22 20:39
Video shows Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin's Tesla burst into flames
Video shows Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin's Tesla burst into flames
2022/07/22 13:08
Accident during tank maintenance injures 2 at south Taiwan army base
Accident during tank maintenance injures 2 at south Taiwan army base
2022/07/21 13:57