Emblem for Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day 2022 highlights ‘defense’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — “Defense” dominates the theme for the 2022 National Day of Taiwan celebrations amid heightened cross-strait tensions.

At a press event unveiling the key visual for the Double Ten Day on Tuesday (Sept. 6), Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said the graphic, which resembles a “shied” or a “medal,” was designed to reflect the spirit of unity and pursuit of honor, per CNA.

Featuring a palette of vibrant beams — green for the land, aqua for the ocean, blue for the sky, and yellow for the sun — the emblem expresses the notion of “fearlessly protecting Taiwan and democracy,” he added.

Geographic tensions appear to be the source of inspiration for the design as Taiwan is under an increased level of military coercion from China. In comparison, visuals for the past two years were meant to underscore Taiwan’s role in fighting COVID-19 and its connections to the world, said Chen.

As to the arrangements for the National Day ceremony, the official said seating will be expanded to 10,000 from 6,000 last year thanks to boosted vaccine coverage. The organizers are mulling allowing the participation of people through an online draw.

Another highlight of the event is a trumpet performance by Japanese high school students. It will mark both the 111th birthday of Taiwan and the 50th anniversary of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy.

Take a look at past themes for Double Ten Day of Taiwan between 2016-2021: