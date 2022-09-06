Cloud Storage Market Growth Opportunity, CAGR Status, SWOT Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, Industry Revenue, and Forecast 2021-2027

According to the Astute Analytica study on the global Cloud Storage Market, the size of the market will increase from USD 50.1 billion in 2020 to USD 137.3 billion by 2025, registering a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% from 2022 to 2027.

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the global Cloud Storage Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

The need for achieving scalability and flexibility while significantly reducing data storage infrastructure costs to drive the growth of cloud storage market



The cloud storage market is expected to grow at a fast pace, owing to the growing data volumes across enterprises, rising need for providing the remote workforce with ubiquitous access to data and files, and cost-saving and low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) benefits of cloud storage solutions.



Solutions segment to hold a larger market size in 2020



The solutions segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market, while the services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth these segments are supported by the rising transition of enterprises from hardware based storage to cloud environments for 24X7 access, cost efficiency, and scalability along with the rising demand for data backup and disaster recovery solutions.



By vertical, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry to register the largest market size during the forecast period



The BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the cloud storage market. With rising volumes of data across the BFSI vertical, the need to improve the operational efficiency, productivity, and security while efficiently storing and managing the data has increased drastically. As a result, organizations are keen to implement scalable and flexible storage solutions.



The Middle East & Africa (MEA) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Springing businesses, increasing demand for low cost and flexible data storage options, and growing technology assimilation combined with growing focus of government agencies on digital transformation have allured many cloud storage providers to expand in MEA, with which the demand of cloud storage solutions is expected to rise in the region. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), South Africa, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) among others.

Research Coverage

The market study covers the cloud storage market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of the market across segments by component, application, organization size, deployment type, vertical, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Major vendors offering cloud storage solutions are AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Alibaba Cloud (China), Oracle (US), Rackspace Technology (US), HPE (US), Dell Technologies (US), Dropbox (US), Box (US), Tencent Cloud (China), Fujitsu (Japan), VMware (US), NetApp (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Scality (US), and Citrix (US).



