Taiwan adds 36,393 local COVID cases, 21 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 36,393 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Sept. 6), 314 imported cases, and 21 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 16.7% from the same period last week.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said there were no new cases of children developing severe symptoms and suffering multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after a COVID-19 infection. As of Tuesday, 125 children had been diagnosed with MIS-C after their COVID-19 infections.

Lo also advised nursing home residents who are planning to spend their Mid-Autumn Festival holiday with family members outside their homes to take a rapid test or PCR test before returning, especially if they had close contact with a COVID-19 case within seven days. Also, rapid tests are required on the 3rd and 7th day after returning, so as to avoid spreading the virus to other nursing home residents, who are prone to developing severe symptoms after a COVID infection.

Local cases

Local cases included 16,699 males, 19,670 females, and 24 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 7,795 cases, followed by 4,606 in Taipei City, 4,574 in Taichung City, 3,588 in Taoyuan City, 2,894 in Kaohsiung City, 2,183 in Tainan City, 1,540 in Changhua County, 1,045 in Hsinchu County, 993 in Pingtung County, 925 in Miaoli County, 894 in Hsinchu City, 884 in Yilan County, 854 in Yunlin County, 758 in Hualien County, 660 in Keelung City, 581 in Nantou County, 555 in Chiayi County, 369 in Chiayi City, 331 in Taitung County, 186 in Penghu County, 156 in Kinmen County, and 22 in Lienchiang County.



COVID deaths

The 21 deaths announced on Monday included 13 males and 8 females ranging in age from their 10s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 20 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 13 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from July 4 to Sept. 3.

Imported cases

The 314 imported cases included 166 males and 148 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 5,503,725 cases, of which 5,474,280 were local and 29,391 were imported. So far, 10,115 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.