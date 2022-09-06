50 animal skeletons found in northern Taiwan dog shelter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dozens of animal skeletons have been found in a dog shelter in Taoyuan, in a case involving animal abuse and multiple violations of the law.

A group of animal welfare volunteers recently discovered skeletons of around 40 to 50 canines scattered around a dog shelter owned by a woman surnamed Li (李) in the Guanyin District of Taoyuan. This followed a string of reports of mistreatment at the facility since last year, according to Taoyuan’s Animal Protection Office.

Li admitted to burying dead dogs in areas around the shelter, and now faces punishment for infractions including abuse, ill-management of microchip implants, and failure to apply for breeding permission, wrote Agriharvest.

The woman has also been found accountable for another abuse incident at a shelter in New Taipei’s Xindian District. At least 132 canines have been rescued by authorities and given emergency medical treatment on Aug. 25, after three dog bodies were spotted at the venue, including one skeleton.

Most of the animals housed in the shelter appeared extremely skinny, malnourished, and were not neutered. Autopsies of the dead dogs indicated severe malnutrition, fragile bones, and signs of infections, per CNA.

Li has been fined NT$200,000 (NT$6,496) by Taoyuan and NT$203,000 by New Taipei for breaching the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) and Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Diseases (動物傳染病防治條例). She also faces prosecution for allegedly doing harm to animals.



Bones of dead dogs. (Animal Protection Office of Taoyuan photo)



(Animal Protection Office of Taoyuan photo)



(Animal Protection Office of New Taipei photo)