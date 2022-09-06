Taiwan tracks 17 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 17 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 5).

Of the 17 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait in the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Meanwhile, four Xian H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one BZK-007 drone were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked 101 Chinese military aircraft and 25 naval ships around the country. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 10 out of 17 Chinese aircraft on Sept. 5. (MND image)