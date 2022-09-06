Dismembered body found in New Taipei's Yonghe District

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The dismembered body of a man was found in New Taipei's Yonghe District on Monday (Sept. 5) and a manhunt is underway for his brother, who police suspect is behind the murder.

The partial remains of a 54-year-old man surnamed Liang (梁), who had gone missing for nearly a week, were found on Monday evening in his residence. At the scene, officers were only able to locate the man's torso and left leg, and they believe that he had been dead for approximately five days, reported CNA.

At about 7 p.m. on Monday, a woman visited a police station to report that her former classmate surnamed Liang had been missing for nearly a week. When police accompanied the woman to Liang's residence on Zhiguang Street in Yonghe District, they smelled a stench in the stairwell.

After calling a locksmith to open the door, they found that Liang was deceased and had been dismembered, with only his torso and left leg remaining. Liang's head and three other limbs were missing and police seized six knives that they suspect may have been used to commit the crime.



Entrance to Liang's apartment building. (CNA photo)

A preliminary investigation showed that Liang has several brothers and sisters and that he lived with an older brother. Police have yet to be able to contact the brother and have listed him as a suspect.

When police checked surveillance camera footage, they found that the elder brother had dragged a suitcase in and out of the residence every day since Aug. 30, reported TVBS. Police believe the suspect has fled to Taipei City and are currently conducting a manhunt.

In October 2011, the suspect had gotten into a heated argument with the deceased and threatened to kill him with a knife. He was convicted of violating the Domestic Violence Prevention Act (家庭暴力防治法) and was sentenced to 50 days in prison.

Yonghe has been the scene of at least two other dismemberment cases in recent years including the murder of an elderly man by his grandson in 2021 and the murder and dismemberment of an English teacher by drug dealers in 2018.



Staff carry out Liang's remains from his apartment. (CNA photo)