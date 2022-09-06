Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan to roll out second-generation Moderna vaccine

Only two groups will be eligible for Moderna booster shot

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/06 10:12
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. U.S. regulato...

This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. U.S. regulato...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is set to implement a booster program using the second-generation vaccine by Moderna with two groups prioritized.

The advisory committee of the health ministry in a meeting on Friday (Sept. 2) granted emergency use (EUA) for the vaccine, which targets the original strain and the BA.1 Omicron variant. It should be administered at least three months after a previous COVID vaccine shot.

Currently, the vaccine will be rolled out only to the vulnerable and the most likely to be exposed, according to a decision made by the panel of experts on Monday (Sept. 5).

The vulnerable are defined as seniors aged 65 and older, those aged 18 and older with compromised immunity, and others deemed at high risk. The other eligible group includes medical workers and port workers, CNA quoted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) as saying.

Around 2 million doses of the updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Taiwan by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Lee said the Central Epidemic Command Center has no plans to give the fourth shot to individuals aged 49 and younger using the first-generation COVID vaccines. This is based on practices around the world, he added.
COVID
COVID-19
Taiwan
Moderna
vaccine
booster
BA.1

RELATED ARTICLES

UMC founder to countersue CTiTV over 'bandit network' row
UMC founder to countersue CTiTV over 'bandit network' row
2022/09/05 20:04
Gorbachev’s exchanges with Taiwan recounted
Gorbachev’s exchanges with Taiwan recounted
2022/09/05 19:01
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on UN website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on UN website
2022/09/05 18:49
Philippines could allow US troops access to military bases during Taiwan conflict
Philippines could allow US troops access to military bases during Taiwan conflict
2022/09/05 17:07
Taiwan adds 23,931 local COVID cases, resumes visa-free entry for US and others
Taiwan adds 23,931 local COVID cases, resumes visa-free entry for US and others
2022/09/05 14:52