Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd

By HOWARD FENDRICH , AP Tennis Writer, Associated Press
2022/09/06 06:11
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, S...
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, pumps her fist after winning a point against Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the fourth round of th...
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, left, is congratulated by Jule Niemeier, of Germany, after her victory during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis champio...
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, is congratulated by Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, after her victory during the fourth round of the...
Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, eyes a return to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis champions...
Andrey Rublev, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, ...
Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, throws his racket during his match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis...

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round on Monday.

Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and reached the second major quarterfinal of his career.

He is the youngest American man to get that far at the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2006, but this was not a case of a one-sided crowd backing one of its own. Nadal is about as popular as it gets in tennis and heard plenty of support in Arthur Ashe Stadium as the volume raised after the retractable roof was shut in the fourth set.

Nadal won the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. Then he made it to the semifinals at Wimbledon in July before withdrawing from that tournament because of a torn abdominal muscle; that does not go into the books as a loss, because he pulled out before the match.

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports