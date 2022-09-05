Alexa
Monday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/09/05 19:12
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 000 020 000 2 6 0
New York 101 002 10x 5 7 2

Archer, Megill (6), Pagán (7), Davis (8) and Sánchez; Taillon, Weissert (6), Peralta (7), Holmes (9) and Trevino. W_Weissert 2-0. L_Megill 3-2. Sv_Holmes (19). HRs_Minnesota, Sánchez (14). New York, Gonzalez (4), Judge (54), Kiner-Falefa (2).

___

Toronto 011 010 013 7 14 0
Baltimore 100 001 010 3 8 0

Gausman, Mayza (7), Cimber (8), Pop (9) and Kirk; Baumann, Krehbiel (6), Baker (7), Hall (8), Sulser (9) and Rutschman. W_Gausman 11-9. L_Baumann 1-3. HRs_Toronto, Hernández (20). Baltimore, Santander (27).

___