Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 000 020 000 — 2 6 0 New York 101 002 10x — 5 7 2

Archer, Megill (6), Pagán (7), Davis (8) and Sánchez; Taillon, Weissert (6), Peralta (7), Holmes (9) and Trevino. W_Weissert 2-0. L_Megill 3-2. Sv_Holmes (19). HRs_Minnesota, Sánchez (14). New York, Gonzalez (4), Judge (54), Kiner-Falefa (2).

___

Toronto 011 010 013 — 7 14 0 Baltimore 100 001 010 — 3 8 0

Gausman, Mayza (7), Cimber (8), Pop (9) and Kirk; Baumann, Krehbiel (6), Baker (7), Hall (8), Sulser (9) and Rutschman. W_Gausman 11-9. L_Baumann 1-3. HRs_Toronto, Hernández (20). Baltimore, Santander (27).

___