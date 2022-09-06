Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler sidelined with leg injury

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler will miss at least one game after injuring his left leg in a season-opening victory over Illinois State.

The status report No. 18 Wisconsin released Monday ruled Wohler out for Saturday's home game with Washington State (1-0). Badgers coach Paul Chryst indicated there's a strong possibility the injury will keep Wohler out for a longer period.

“I don't know for sure, but I think it will be a bit of time,” Chryst said.

Wohler made his first career start in the Badgers’ 38-0 triumph. He played in each of Wisconsin’s 13 games last season in a reserve role, finishing with 16 tackles and one sack.

With Wohler unavailable, Wisconsin’s depth chart indicates either Utah transfer Kamo’i Latu or Preston Zachman will start at free safety against Washington State. Zachman had an interception in the Illinois State game.

Wisconsin’s starting strong safety is John Torchio, who scored on a school-record 100-yard interception return against Illinois State.

Wohler is the second Wisconsin safety lost to injury. Travian Blaylock suffered a knee injury in spring practice and is out for the season.

