American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|80
|54
|.597
|_
|Tampa Bay
|74
|58
|.561
|5
|Toronto
|73
|59
|.553
|6
|Baltimore
|71
|62
|.534
|8½
|Boston
|67
|68
|.496
|13½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|68
|64
|.515
|_
|Minnesota
|68
|64
|.515
|_
|Chicago
|67
|67
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|55
|80
|.407
|14½
|Detroit
|51
|83
|.381
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|86
|48
|.642
|_
|Seattle
|76
|58
|.567
|10
|Texas
|58
|75
|.436
|27½
|Los Angeles
|58
|76
|.433
|28
|Oakland
|50
|85
|.370
|36½
___
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3
Oakland 5, Baltimore 0
Boston 5, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 6, Cleveland 3, 11 innings
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Hill 6-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-7), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (White 1-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-10), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Houston (Valdez 14-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 11-5), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.