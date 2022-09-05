Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/05 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 80 54 .597 _ _ 4-6 W-1 45-20 35-34
Tampa Bay 74 58 .561 5 +1 7-3 L-1 44-24 30-34
Toronto 73 59 .553 6 _ 6-4 W-3 38-29 35-30
Baltimore 71 62 .534 7-3 L-1 39-25 32-37
Boston 67 68 .496 13½ 7-3 W-5 35-34 32-34
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 68 64 .515 _ _ 2-8 L-5 33-30 35-34
Minnesota 68 64 .515 _ 5 6-4 W-1 40-29 28-35
Chicago 67 67 .500 2 7 4-6 L-1 34-36 33-31
Kansas City 55 80 .407 14½ 19½ 5-5 W-2 32-37 23-43
Detroit 51 83 .381 18 23 4-6 L-2 30-40 21-43
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 86 48 .642 _ _ 7-3 W-1 43-20 43-28
Seattle 76 58 .567 10 +2 9-1 W-7 35-28 41-30
Texas 58 75 .436 27½ 15½ 2-8 L-8 28-38 30-37
Los Angeles 58 76 .433 28 16 6-4 L-1 29-39 29-37
Oakland 50 85 .370 36½ 24½ 4-6 W-1 22-43 28-42

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 85 50 .630 _ _ 6-4 L-2 46-23 39-27
Atlanta 84 51 .622 1 +10½ 7-3 W-5 47-25 37-26
Philadelphia 73 61 .545 11½ _ 4-6 L-3 39-30 34-31
Miami 55 78 .414 29 17½ 1-9 L-7 26-38 29-40
Washington 47 87 .351 37½ 26 6-4 W-2 22-47 25-40
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 79 55 .590 _ _ 8-2 W-4 45-22 34-33
Milwaukee 70 63 .526 5-5 L-1 35-26 35-37
Chicago 56 78 .418 23 17 2-8 L-3 28-38 28-40
Cincinnati 53 79 .402 25 19 5-5 W-1 29-39 24-40
Pittsburgh 49 84 .368 29½ 23½ 2-8 L-4 26-39 23-45
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 92 41 .692 _ _ 6-4 W-2 47-17 45-24
San Diego 74 61 .548 19 6-4 L-2 35-28 39-33
San Francisco 64 68 .485 27½ 8 3-7 W-3 37-32 27-36
Arizona 64 69 .481 28 8-2 W-1 37-34 27-35
Colorado 57 78 .422 36 16½ 3-7 L-1 36-32 21-46

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 5, Baltimore 0

Boston 5, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 6, Cleveland 3, 11 innings

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Monday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Hill 6-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (White 1-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-10), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Houston (Valdez 14-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 11-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Atlanta 7, Miami 1

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Cincinnati 10, Colorado 0, 2nd game

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 4

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-6) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-6), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 12-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.