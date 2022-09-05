NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA San Diego 9 5 4 31 26 15 Houston 8 5 5 29 31 23 Kansas City 8 4 5 29 24 23 Portland 7 3 7 28 37 20 OL Reign 7 4 6 27 22 16 Chicago 7 5 5 26 26 22 Angel City 7 5 4 25 19 18 Orlando 5 6 6 21 20 33 North Carolina 4 7 4 16 32 30 Louisville 2 7 8 14 16 26 Washington 1 6 10 13 18 23 Gotham FC 4 12 0 12 13 35

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday, August 28

Angel City 3, Gotham FC 1

Kansas City 3, North Carolina 2

Friday, September 9

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

San Diego at Washington, 1 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 11

Kansas City at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.

Angel City at Houston, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 14

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 16

Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.