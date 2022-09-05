Localized heavy rain forecast for Taiwan’s northern coast and east in next two days: CWB

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Heavy rain in localized areas is forecast for Keelung, the northern coast, the east, and the mountainous areas across the country on Tuesday (Sept. 6) and Wednesday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

CWB forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜) said that moisture from Taiwan’s surrounding areas will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing short rain showers or thunderstorms to localized areas across the country, with heavy rain likely for Keelung, the northern coast, the northeast, and mountainous areas, CNA reported.

Temperatures across the country will drop slightly on Tuesday, with highs between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius, the forecaster said.

According to Lin, northeast winds will begin to blow from Thursday to Saturday, and short scattered showers are expected in the wind-facing Keelung, the northern coast, and the east, while short afternoon thunderstorms are likely for central and southern Taiwan.

Northeast winds will bring more moisture on Sunday and next Monday. During this time, the northern area and the eastern half of the country will experience localized short showers, while other areas will see partly sunny skies and short afternoon thunderstorms, Lin said.

According to Lin, current data show that the weather for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday is mostly fair, with only the wind-facing eastern half of the country having more clouds. During the holiday, the weather will be better along the west half of the country, where there are higher chances of seeing the moon, Lin added.