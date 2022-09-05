UMC founder to countersue CTiTV over 'bandit network' row

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) founder and former chairman Robert Tsao (曹興誠) said on Monday (Sept. 5) that he will countersue CtiTV for false accusations after the China-friendly TV station said it would file a lawsuit against him for defamation following a press conference last week, during which he called CTiTV a “bandit network.”

The term “bandit” was once commonly used in Taiwan to refer to Chinese communists.

Tsao, 75, held an international press conference on Thursday to criticize China’s “zero COVID” policy as “brain-dead.” A reporter said former minister of health Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) had also initiated the zero COVID policy, asking Tsao whether he was questioning Chen’s policy.

After learning that the reporter was from CTiTV, Tsao said that it was a “bandit network,” and refused to answer the question. In response to the prominent business figure’s “bandit network” remark during his confrontation with its report, CTiTV said it would sue Tsao for defamation, Liberty Times reported.

If media outlets feel that someone has made improper remarks, they can clarify the facts or controvert the remarks, Tsao said. “Since Thursday, Want Want China Times Media Group has aired more than 200 news clips to attack me, and now they are going to sue me for defamation,” the former UMC chairman said. “Such a misuse of justice resources with the intent to limit an individual’s freedom of speech is bullying behavior and a shame for the media.”

Tsao said that CTiTV’s legal action constitutes a false accusation and that after the media outlet's suit against him fails, he will countersue and seek damages of NT$5 billion (US$165 million), which he claims he will donate to Taiwan’s national defense, per Liberty Times.

Tsao on Aug. 5 pledged to donate NT$3 billion to help Taiwan shore up its defenses as China launched military drills around Taiwan. The billionaire, who gave up his Taiwan citizenship to migrate to Singapore in 2011, has recently become a strong critic of China. On Thursday, he proclaimed he ditched his Singaporean nationality and restored his Taiwanese citizenship.