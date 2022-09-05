Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on UN website

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Decentralized international hacktivist group Anonymous on Saturday (Sept. 3) hacked into a United Nations (UN) website and posted the Taiwan, Taiwan independence, Kosovo, Green Ukraine, Free Belarus, and Russian opposition flags, as well as a photo of Yuri Gagarin depicted as a clown.

On Sunday (Sept. 4), an Anonymous representative who goes by the Reddit handle "Allez-opi_omi" notified Taiwan News that the collective had hacked into the UN's Event Proposal Tool website as it "puts Taiwan and Kosovo back into the UN again." The hack included images of six flags, the Russian cosmonaut, and six pages of manifesto text.



Green Ukraine flag, the banner of the Ukrainian Republic of the Far East. (Anonymous image)

At the time of publication, the defacements including the Taiwan national flag, pro-Taiwan independence banner, Kosovo flag, Green Ukraine flag, the Belarus Democratic opposition flag, the Russian anti-war flag, and Gagarin meme were still online. Anonymous has saved archived versions of the Taiwan, pro-Taiwan independence, Kosovo, Green Ukraine, Free Belarus, Russian opposition flags, and the Gagarin image on Internet Archive's Wayback Machine.

Page One (archive) of the manifesto section starts with a silhouette of Rick Astley and lyrics from his song "Never Gonna Give You Up." The page includes mockery of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) with slogans such as "Taiwan numbah wan forever," "West Taiwan is an inseparable part of Taiwan," and "CCP is an insurrection against real China." On Page Two (archive), Anonymous emphasizes that because Russian Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin had ejected from his capsule before it landed, he does not qualify as the first man in space.



White-red-white flag of Belarus Democratic opposition. (Anonymous image)

The hacktivists on Page Three (archive) called for the establishment of a 30-kilometer demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It then provided a list of post-war solutions to be imposed on Russia, which continues on Page Four (archive) and Page Five (archive). The defacement ends with closing comments by the collective on Page Six (archive) such as calls for American citizens to "vote wisely" in the upcoming congressional elections to avoid going down "Russia's path."



White-blue-white fag of Russian anti-war movement. (Anonymous image)