Medical Imaging Informatics Market Share | Movements by Key Findings, Latest Trend Analysis, Revenue Expectation -2030

The global medical imaging informatics market size was US$ 2.76 billion in 2021. The global medical imaging informatics market size is forecast to reach US$ 4.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The global medical imaging informatics market size was US$ 2.76 billion in 2021. The global medical imaging informatics market size is forecast to reach US$ 4.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Medical imaging informatics, also known as imaging informatics and radiology informatics, helps exchange and transfer medical images throughout the healthcare system. Medical imaging informatics represents one of the emerging medical image processing and analysis techniques in the healthcare IT market. Furthermore, technological advances in diagnostic imaging procedures provide advanced techniques for visualizing organs.

Market Overview

The comprehensive analyses of the most recent trends, growth prospects, and market growth drivers are offered to readers of the global market research reports. The COVID-19 effects on the Medical Imaging Informatics market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A number of factors drive the growth of the global medical imaging informatics market size, including the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures, the prevalence of chronic diseases, the reduction in the price of storage platforms, and improvements to the healthcare ecosystem.

High installation costs of medical imaging informatics solutions and a lack of expertise may slow down the overall market growth.

A wide range of cost-effective medical informatics data storage platforms is likely to drive the global market growth during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies in the global medical imaging informatics market to cease operations for a short period to comply with new regulations to curb the spread of the disease. The halt in operations directly affected the revenue flow of the global medical imaging informatics market. The lockdown also halted the manufacturing of industrial products due to a lack of raw materials and manpower. In addition, no new consignments received by companies in this sector. As a result, lockdowns and halts in industrial activities affected global medical image informatics for several months. However, during the forecast period, the global market is forecast to experience a slow recovery.

Regional Insights

North America had the fastest growth in 2021. Due to improvements in healthcare infrastructures and increasing expenditures in emerging markets (India and China) to address unmet medical needs. Technological advancement to develop cost-effective devices in these nations offers a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. As a result of the increase in medical imaging procedures, high prevalence of chronic diseases, increased investments to improve health care systems, and growth in R&D, the market is growing in the region. Medical imaging informatics advances have made it possible for clinicians (radiologists and other physicians) to manage patients’ documented information more effectively, thus contributing to the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global medical imaging informatics market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Agfa Gevaert N.V.

Medtronic, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Lexmark International, Incorporated

Toshiba corporation

Esaote SpA

Dell Technologies Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global medical imaging informatics market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, Deployment, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Segmentation based on Application

Mammography

CT scan (Computed tomography)

MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging)

Combined Modality

Ultrasound

Radiographic

Nuclear Imaging

Segmentation based on Deployment

Standalone

Integrated

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

?This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

?The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

?This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

