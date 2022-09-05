Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Size 2022 | Trends, Emerging Factors, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry 2030

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems market. The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2021, and a geographical outlook that takes into account North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global transdermal drug delivery systems market size was US$ 55100.33 million in 2021. The global transdermal drug delivery systems market size is forecast to reach US$ 88,422.40 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

The transdermal drug delivery system (TDDS) belongs to the controlled drug delivery category, which involves predetermined and controlled drug delivery through the skin. It can help treat various diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, central nervous system disorders, etc. In addition to scopolamine (for motion sickness), nicotine (for quitting smoking), nitroglycerine (for angina), and lidocaine for treatment of shingles (herpes zoster), skin patches are also available. They offer many advantages, such as prolonged therapeutic effects, reduced side effects, improved bioavailability, better compliance among patients, and easy termination of drug therapy. The three main routes of drug penetration are the appendageal, transcellular, and intercellular routes.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Rising cases of chronic diseases, which decrease the potency of conventional drug delivery systems such as oral drugs due to first-pass hepatic metabolism, are driving the global market.

Increasing advancements in the field, such as the development of new adhesives, penetration enhancers, and molecular absorption enhancers, are forecast to contribute to the market growth. This development could increase the skin’s permeability, allowing for a wider range of drugs to be delivered via transdermal routes.

Continuing R&D and soaring acceptance of these devices will propel the growth of the global transdermal drug delivery system market.

Patients’ desire for pain-free drug administration has led to a significant increase in the adoption rate of adhesive skin patches that administer drugs, expected to increase the market’s growth potential.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the market for transdermal drug delivery systems experienced a period of slowed growth. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed a number of elective procedures, while the COVID-19 pandemic-affected patients had the utmost priority. Aside from this, several other factors had further affected the healthcare system, such as the lockdown-related restrictions, patients’ reluctance to visit hospitals and clinics, and the temporary closing of manufacturing companies.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period. As a result of rising chronic and acute disease prevalence, growing awareness about proper disease management, and increasing demand for technologically advanced devices and drugs, the market is growing. In addition, increasing government support for the treatment and management of diverse diseases is likely to spur market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global transdermal drug delivery systems market are:

Viatris Incorporated

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Endo International plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Altaris

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

The global transdermal drug delivery systems market segmentation focuses on Delivery System Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Delivery System Type

Passive

Active

Segmentation based on Application

Analgesics

Hormone Replacement Therapies

Hypertension

Motion Sickness

Smoking Cessation

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

