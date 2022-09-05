Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Comprehensive Study By Key Players 2030 | (CAGR) of 14.1%

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the Robotic Pool Cleaner market. The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2021, and a geographical outlook that takes into account North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global robotic pool cleaner market size was US$ 844.9 million in 2021. The global robotic pool cleaner market size is forecast to reach US$ 2,583.50 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Leading Competitors, The leading prominent companies profiled in the global robotic pool cleaner market are:, Aquatron Robotic Technology, iRobot Corporation, KOKIDO, Mariner 3S AG, Hangzhou Gaoyue Technology Co. Limited, Maytronics Limited, Milagrow HumanTech, Pentair, Polaris Incorporated, Zodiac Pool Systems, Other Prominent Players

The robotic pool cleaner is a highly sophisticated device for cleaning pools, making it one of the most sought-after products on the market. Product features such as speed, reliability, and ease of use are significant drivers of product demand, despite the high price of robotic pool cleaners. Robotic pool cleaners automate the process of cleaning swimming pools. Robotic pool cleaners typically consist of a motor, polyester filter cartridges, onboard pumps, and remote control. In order to reach the masses, market players are focused on improving product capabilities and efficiency.

Market Overview

The comprehensive analyses of the most recent trends, growth prospects, and market growth drivers are offered to readers of the global market research reports. The COVID-19 effects on the Robotic Pool Cleaner market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing adoption of autonomous technology to remove dirt particles from swimming pools and the increase in construction activities are factors that contribute to the positive growth of the global market.

Increasing demand for robotic pool cleaners is evident in residential and commercial applications due to their ease of installation and low maintenance costs. Thus, driving the global market.

The availability of alternative pool cleaning products, such as skimmer nets, pool brushes, and leaf baggers, may slow down the global market growth.

In order to meet consumer demands for cleaners that are low-cost and autonomous, manufacturers are incorporating new technologies into their products. Thus, offering lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

A rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 has halted various business operations, including commercial construction activities around the world. With an increase in COVID-infected individuals worldwide, the construction industry has faced significant roadblocks that have disrupted its steady expansion. In spite of the escalating impact of the pandemic on most economic sectors, the pool industry has seen rapid growth over the past few months. As a result of travel restrictions, many homeowners are looking to create mini staycations at their homes, thus increasing the demand for pool services. Due to the growing interest in swimming pools and the subsequent need for cleaning solutions, robotic pool cleaner brands will likely flourish during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America was the largest industry in terms of value in 2021, followed by Europe. Due to the increasing popularity of robotic pool cleaners and high disposable income in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Commercial and residential pool cleaners are becoming more popular in the region. In addition, the growing disposable income in this region fuels the robotic pool cleaner market.

Scope of the Report

The global robotic pool cleaner market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Cloud Connected

Bluetooth And Wi-Fi Connected

In-Ground

Above Ground

Segmentation based on End-User

Residential

Hotels

Amusement Parks

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Specialty Electronics Stores

E-Commerce

Hypermarkets

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

?This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

?The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

?This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

