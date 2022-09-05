Gorbachev’s exchanges with Taiwan recounted

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Russia paid its last respects to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday (Sept. 3), accounts of a former Taiwanese lawmaker of the Democratic Progressive Party have provided insights into the character and views of the figure who brought the Cold War to an end.

Huang Huang-hsiung (黃煌雄), the founder of the Taiwan Research Foundation (TRF), first met Gorbachev in September 1993 on a visit to Moscow as a member of a legislative delegation. The meeting was symbolic in that it was the first between the former head of the Soviet Union and Taiwanese lawmakers and it contributed to the ensuing trip by Gorbachev to Taiwan.

Describing the meeting as cordial, Huang recalled how surprisingly approachable Gorbachev was, in addition to having a great sense of humor and humbleness. He also kept his promise to visit Taiwan the next year to “show his concern about the country.”

Huang said the foundation had worked hard to impress Gorbachev at a dinner party during his five-day trip to Taiwan in March 1994, and to teach him about Taiwan. The three-hour event also featured a session of Huang presenting the guest statues of water buffalo — a symbol of the “Taiwan spirit,” according to him.

Huang recalled that Gorbachev even sang Russian ballads at the banquet, apparently in a joyous mood. That night in Taipei turned out to be “the most relaxing one he had ever had on his foreign trips,” Huang quoted a member of his entourage as saying.

In 1996, Huang paid another visit to Gorbachev in Moscow when he traveled to the city as an observer of the Russian presidential election. He received as warm a reception as ever from Gorbachev, who said he missed the hospitality of Taiwanese people and told him about his wife’s pleasant experience at Taipei’s wet markets.

At the meeting, Gorbachev relayed his concern for Taiwan, which was undergoing the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis due to China’s missile tests as it sought to intimidate the country that was set to hold its first-ever direct presidential election.

Asked by Huang about his advice to Taiwan facing unfair treatment internationally, the Russian reformist urged “patience,” asking the country to strive to improve people’s lives while pushing for a closer cross-strait relationship. “Taiwan has achieved democracy and with that, the people of Taiwan will be able to secure new political and economic scores and contribute to the world,” he said.



Huang Huang-hsiung (right) and his wife (left), Mikhail Gorbachev (second right) and his wife. (Taiwan Research Foundation photo)



Huang Huang-hsiung meets with Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow and Taipei. (Taiwan Research Foundation photos)