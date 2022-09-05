5 killed after train collides with vehicle in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A train collided with a vehicle on a railroad crossing in southern Hungary early Monday, killing five people.

Police said the accident occurred at a dirt road crossing around 6:45 a.m. near the village of Kunfeherto. The driver of the vehicle and all four passengers died at the scene.

Passengers on the train were not injured but the train's driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to a police statement.

There was no gate or electric signal at the rural railroad crossing, Hungary's state railway company said, adding that the affected section of the railway line has been closed to train traffic.