Taipei mayoral candidate vows to demolish First Funeral Parlor if elected

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nonpartisan Taipei mayoral candidate Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said she would demolish the First Funeral Parlor if elected mayor of Taipei.

Taipei’s First Funeral Parlor has long been a subject of controversy due to its location in the downtown area. Many citizens regard the facility as an eyesore and a place of bad luck.

Mirror Weekly on Monday (Sept. 5) reported that Huang said the first thing she would like to accomplish if elected mayor of Taipei is to tear down the First Funeral Parlor and make it into a green space as soon as the reconstruction of the Second Funeral Parlor is completed in the middle of next year. Huang resigned as deputy Taipei mayor to join the mayoral race a week ago.

She added that she would discuss with residents how the green space would be utilized, and then convert it through proper urban planning.

The reconstruction project of the Second Funeral Parlor was originally expected to be completed before Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) term expires at the end of this year. However, the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shortages of labor and materials, China Times reported.

The reconstruction is scheduled to be completed in April of next year. A trial run of the new, bigger Second Funeral Parlor is scheduled for July next year before the official operations begin in September, per China Times.