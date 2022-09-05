Warehousing Market 2022 Potential Growth, and Analysis of Key Players and Forecasts to 2030 | Container Corporation of India, Gati, Mahindra Logistics

Market Overview

The comprehensive analyses of the most recent trends, growth prospects, and market growth drivers are offered to readers of the global market research reports. The COVID-19 effects on the Warehousing Market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The warehousing market was valued at INR 1050 Bn. In terms of space requirement, it stood at 265 million square feet in FY 2021. The total revenue is projected to reach INR 2243.79 Bn in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.90%.

Some of the major players in this sector are Container Corporation of India Ltd., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., and Central Warehousing Corporation.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: -https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-warehousing-market/QI042

Logistics and warehousing play a crucial role to bridge the gap between customers and manufacturers. The ease and efficiency of a logistic chain have a huge impact on the time a product reaches the customer. Effective warehousing is crucial for companies so that they can maintain their inventory and supply the goods whenever demand rises. As the e-commerce industry started growing, warehouses became an integral part of the logistics chain. Warehouses not only provide room for storing products but also play an important role in providing space for packaging, docking, and drawing out products so that the delivery time is reduced.

Market insights:

The space requirement is expected to reach 483 million square feet in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.77%. The top six cities with modern warehousing capacity are Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Pune.

Segment insights:

In 2021, the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) sector acquired the maximum warehousing space, followed by e-commerce. The 3PL, e-commerce, FMCD, FMCG, and retail sectors acquired 31%, 31%, 5%, 5%, 4% of warehousing space, respectively. The FMCD, FMCG, and retail sectors outsource their space requirements to 3PL players. Therefore, their warehousing space requirement is less than that of 3PL sector.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

In the wake of the pandemic, the Government of India announced a nationwide lockdown in 2020 which led to a labor crisis in all major cities. Warehouses faced a workforce shortage and operations were hampered. On the other hand, the outbreak of COVID-19 prompted people to shop online and boosted the e-commerce market and warehousing space requirements. The organized food delivery has risen in view of the pandemic which has augmented cold chain warehousing space requirement. The demand of industrial and consumer goods has dropped, increasing the construction cost of warehouses.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) -https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-warehousing-market/QI042

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2021? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Health Care Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Request Full Report -https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-warehousing-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/

More Trending Post……

caramel ingredients market

clinical trial equipment ancillary solutions market

coffee cherry market

collagen casings market

cow colostrum market

date syrup market

automotive door latch market

automotive exterior trim parts market

automotive performance parts market

baby stroller market