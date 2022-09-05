Mobile Healthcare Market 2022 | Dynamics, Segments And Supply Demand Forecast 2030

Market Overview

The comprehensive analyses of the most recent trends, growth prospects, and market growth drivers are offered to readers of the global market research reports. The COVID-19 effects on the Mobile Healthcare Market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The market was valued at INR 107.51 Bn in FY 2021. It is expected to reach INR 545.38 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 29% during the FY 2022 FY 2027 period.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: -https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-mobile-healthcare-market/QI042

Market insights

The rapid penetration of smartphones and the internet, as well as supportive government policies have propelled the growth of the market. The second wave of COVID-19 fuelled the adoption of mobile healthcare as a comprehensive strategic plan for disease management. In the wake of the pandemic, it is being used actively to maintain social distancing and for contact tracing, disease monitoring, and exchanging data. However, the uncertain performance of various mobile healthcare solutions and inadequate technology infrastructure are major challenges to its adoption.

Segment insights:

The market is categorized into two key segments Devices and services. The devices segment consists of wearables and monitoring gadgets that are expensive for low-income groups. The services segment comprises healthcare apps, which offer similar functions such as heart rate and blood pressure monitoring, and sleep tracking at considerably low prices. They even come with free trials for customers.

A major section of the population prefers healthcare applications because they work easily on mobile devices, are affordable, and are interoperable, which is not the case for devices. The increased adoption of mobile healthcare apps, owing to improved healthcare delivery and clinical outcomes is projected to drive the growth of themobile healthcare services market.

The demand for health condition management apps is expected to spurt during the forecast period. This is because of the increase in the adoption rate of disease-specific apps, online consultation apps, womens health and pregnancy apps, and medication reminder apps. Also, sensor technologies can be utilized to make mobile devices important components of diagnosis as diagnostic tools to address several real-life challenges.

Impact of COVID-19:

The healthcare industry witnessed radical changes in terms of consumer behavior. Some of the key changes are the adoption of connected devices, focus on disease prevention, and enhanced patient engagement. COVID-19 has disrupted the nationwide healthcare system and has positively impacted the mobile healthcare market.

Digital and e-services platforms such as e-pharmacy and online consultation further developed because of the pandemic. Mobile healthcare Market has the potential to grow into a large market since it has gained momentum recently. The second wave of COVID-19 led to a tremendous boost in sales and aftermath of the third wave is projected to add to this growth.

The sale of devices such as pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, and glucometers had surged in the second quarter of 2020. Amazon and Flipkart have witnessed a record spike in the sale of SpO2 oximeters; since April 2021.

Competitive insights

The mobile healthcare market comprises various start-ups that face intense competition from each other. The players are focused on scaling up their businesses and portfolios to address the high potential of the market.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) -https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-mobile-healthcare-market/QI042

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2021? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Health Care Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Request Full Report -https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-mobile-healthcare-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/

More Trending Post……

bandsaw machines market

biodegradable mulch film market

clay coated recycled boxboard market

conductive textiles market

cosmetic packaging market

cross laminated timber market

dispatch console market

electric enclosure market

gusseted bags market

high purity gasultra high purity gaspure gas market