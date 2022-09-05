Early Childhood Care and Education Market 2022 | Industry Overview and Statistics Research Report 2030

Market Overview

The comprehensive analyses of the most recent trends, growth prospects, and market growth drivers are offered to readers of the global market research reports. The COVID-19 effects on the Early Childhood Care and Education Market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The ECCE market was valued at INR 267.89 Bn. It is expected to reach INR 1,155.95 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~27.60% during the FY 2022 FY 2027 period.

Early childhood care and education (ECCE) Market aims to holistically meet a child’s social, emotional, cognitive, and physical requirements to provide a strong and comprehensive foundation for lifelong learning and well-being. Pre-schools and day-care services offer various programs such as childcare, nursery, playgroup, kindergarten (LKG/UKG) for children in the age-group of four months to six years.

Market insights:

The number of pre-schools and childcare centers has increased significantly with the growth of tier II and tier III cities and the rise in the number of franchisees in untapped areas. In FY 2021, It accounted for about 1.71% of the education market.

Impact of COVID-19:

Pre-school teachers have devised e-learning groups, live interactions, several life skills, and experiential learning to teach remotely. Parents are concerned about their children missing learning opportunities and they believe that it is crucial to keep continuing a child’s education during this pandemic. Most parents enrolled their children in some form of online learning or homeschooling.

Government initiatives:

The Ministry of Education introduced the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020, under which schooling begins with ECCE at the age of three. The NEP 2020 recommends four models for implementing high-quality ECCE: Anganwadi centers in communities, Anganwadi centers on school grounds, pre-primary sections in schools, and standalone pre-schools. The Cabinet Committee has also approved the extension of the revised Samagra Shiksha Scheme from 2021 to 2026.

Market influencers:

Market drivers:

The demand for pre-schools and childcare centers has increased as parents have become aware of the importance of early childhood care and education market. A rise in disposable income has resulted in quality education programs, and the development of advanced and innovative infrastructure for pre-schools. In the wake of the pandemic, pre-schools and childcare centers adopted the latest technology to ensure the continuity of childrens education.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

However, most of the teaching, at all levels, is of poor quality, with children expected to learn by rote and pass exams mechanically. Parents, especially in rural areas, are still unaware of the benefits of early education and childcare services investments for their children’s future. Another major challenge for pre-schools and childcare centers is the lack of development of a practical and interactive set of activities and curricula.

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2021? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

